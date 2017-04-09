FC Ingolstadt 04 3-2 SV Darmstadt 98: Second half comeback earns Die Schanzer massive win in Bundesliga basement battle

Markus Suttner's fantastic freekick in the 72nd-minute saw FC Ingolstadt 04 complete a fantastic comeback on Sunday evening to defeat strugglers SV Darmstadt 98 3-2 at the Audi SportPark stadium.

Pascal Gross gave the home side the perfect start in the game after he finished off a fantastic move. Two goals in six minutes before half-time though from Mario Vrancic saw the visitors go in at half-time with the lead.

Almog Cohen then netted an equaliser for the hosts before Suttner scored the winner in such an important game for the home side and they have now given themselves a real chance of remaining in the Bundesliga while the visitors are all but down after this result.

Visitors started strong but failed to take their chances

The visitors started the game the much stronger team and they almost went in front when Antonio Čolak's thunderbolt from a long way out forced Martin Hansen into making a very smart save.

The visitors were very assured on the ball at the start until the hosts started to create openings at will and almost took the lead when Mathew Leckie put a shot just wide of the goal after a brilliant passing move.

Minutes later, a great run and cross from Gross caused real problems for Michael Esser in the visitors goal as he dropped the ball to Darío Lezcano but the striker couldn't find the net as his shot was well blocked.

Gross netted Die Schanzer's opener

The pressure on the visitors goal though did tell when a well-worked move ended with Cohen playing the ball across the box for Gross to tap the ball into the net to get the all important first goal in the game.

After the goal, the home side's confidence was up but the main thing was that the visitors managed to get through a very difficult spell of pressure and then out of nothing they managed to get back on level terms.

Two goals in six minutes from Vrancic saw the visitors go in with a half-time lead

The ball was played into the box which found Felix Platte, who in turn cushioned the ball to Vrancic, who placed a brilliant strike into the corner of the net from the edge of the box.

The visitors then started to play better after getting back into the game and that resulted in them being awarded a penalty after Marcel Tisserand fouled Colak in the box and referee Manuel Grafe pointed to the spot.

Vrancic stepped up to take the penalty and confidently sent the keeper the wrong way to put his side in front in a game that meant alot to both sides.

The response though from the home side was great and they should have been back on level terms right befoe half-time when a brilliantly worked move ended with Lezcano on his own in the box but somehow his shot was kept out of the net by Esser which meant that the visitors went into the break such an important lead.

Visitors failed to take their chances at the start of the second half

The visitors once again made a strong start to the second half as Colak forced Hansen into making another good save to keep his side only one goal behind.

Hamit Altintop was next to close for the visitors soon after as his free-kick was brilliantly saved by Hansen, who had a very good game for his side.

After a slow start to the half, the hosts started to gain control of the game and they almost got back on level terms but Lezcano was once again denied by Esser, who took the sting off the shot before the ball was cleared off the line.

Two goals in four minutes complete comeback for the hosts as both sides finish with ten men

They did get an equaliser though when good work from Leckie down the left found Cohen in the box and the midfielder struck the ball into the net at the second time of asking.

Things got even better a few minutes later when a sublime free-kick from Suttner from the edge of the box went straight into the top corner of the net to complete the turnaround for his side.

The visitors tried to respond but they couldn't as the last meaningful action of the game saw the referee produce two red cards.

Romain Brégerie was sent off for the hosts as he kicked out after Colak fouled him a few seconds before.

Therefore at the final whistle it meant more misery for the visitors as they are now all but relegated while the home side have really given themselves a chance of staying in the Bundesliga.