Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Stream Score Commentary in UEFA Champions League 2017

That is all for now. Join me again for the official team news and more build-up ahead of kick-off at 19.45 BST.

Predicted line-ups:



Bayern Munich: (4-3-3) Neuer; Lahm, Martínez, Boateng, Alaba; Thiago, Alonso, Vidal; Robben, Müller, Ribery.

Real Madrid: (4-3-3) Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Fernández, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo.

Three players are set to appear against their former clubs. Xavi Alonso and Arjen Robben both used to play in Madrid, whilst Toni Kroos is a former Bayern player. Both Alonso and Kroos lined-up against their current clubs in both legs of the tie in 2014.

Real be will without two central defenders, with Pepe sustaining a rib injury against Atlético and Raphaël Varane remains absent with an Achilles problem. Zidane has all but confirmed that Nacho Fernández will start alongside Sergio Ramos.

Bayern will be without Mats Hummels after he sustained an injury in training, whilst Robert Lewandowski is a big doubt after damaging his shoulder in the game against Dortmund. Ancelotti said a decision will be made on Wednesday whether he can play. Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller will return after their recent lay-offs.

The defending champions are in good form as well though. They have won seven in nine since a surprise defeat to Valencia CF. They were held to a 1-1 draw by city rivals Atlético Madrid at the weekend though, with Antoine Griezmann pegging them back with his late equaliser. They are still three points ahead of FC Barcelona, with a game in hand, at the top of La Liga.

Bayern have been in sensational form since the end of November, when they surprisingly lost to FC Rostov in the group stage. They have won 19 of the 22 matches played, with their only defeat coming to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim last week. They bounced back from that loss with a 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, maintaining their ten point lead on RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern reached the last-eight with a 10-2 aggregate victory over Arsenal after winning both legs 5-1. Real won both legs of their tie with SC Napoli 3-1, having trailed on both occasions, subsequently going through 6-2 on aggregate.

It is worth quickly pointing out that the sides have met, albeit informally, since the 2014 semi-final. They came together in East Rutherford, New Jersey back in early August as part of the International Champions Cup. Real won 1-0 with a late Danilo goal.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti has said that he is focused on his own team rather than the opposition. “I’m not thinking about how Madrid will set up tactically,” the 57-year-said, “I need to think about my team.” Zidane has acknowledged that Bayern “know how to dominate a game,” but like Ancelotti, he said that he is only concerned about what his team will do.

And of course, his assistant at the time was his now-counterpart Zinedine Zidane. Speaking ahead of the game, the Frenchman said that he had “learned a lot” from the Italian, but that the fact they know each other “doesn’t mean anything” in determining how the game will go.

This is the first meeting between the two sides for three years. When they played in the semi-finals back in 2014, Real won the home leg 1-0 before winning 4-0 in Munich, going on to win their tenth European Cup – La Decima. Their coach then was of course Carlo Ancelotti.

These are two of the giants of European football, and whoever comes out on top will be well fancied to go on and lift the European Cup in Cardiff at the beginning of June.

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. I’m James Rees and ahead of kick-off at 19.45 BST there will be plenty of build-up for this titanic encounter.