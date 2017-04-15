Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich: Wasteful Bavarians frustrated by brave hosts

Bayern Munich were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw against ten-man Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Saturday evening in the Bundesliga at the BayArena despite creating numerous chances during the game.

After a strong start to the game from the home side, Bayern took control and created a number of chances but failed to score as the home side had to play the remaining half hour of the game with ten men after Tin Jedvaj was sent off for receiving two yellow cards in the space of nine minutes.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, though, couldn't take advantage of the extra man. They still remain eight points clear at the top of the table while the hosts stay in 11th place with five games to go.

Hosts started strong but were denied by good defending from the visitors

The struggling hosts started the game well by putting pressure on the Bayern defence early on without having the luck in front goal to make use of good opportunities.

Their best opening ended with Kevin Volland being denied by a last-ditch tackle by Rafinha, who was fouled in getting a crucial foot in to deny a clear goal.

Bayern took control of the game after sloppy opening

After surviving a good opening 20 minutes from the hosts though Bayern upped the tempo and should really have at least gone in with one goal at half-time.

A good passing move ended with David Alaba having space in the box but he saw his shot blocked on the line by Jedvaj before Arturo Vidal saw his shot also cleared off the line by Omer Toprak in the same move.

A few minutes later, on the break, the visitors got in behind with Thomas Muller producing a fantastic cross to the Kingsley Coman in the box but somehow he saw his shot saved by Bernd Leno, who made himself big in the goal to keep it out.

Thiago Alcântara was next to miss a glorious chance for the visitors when a great cross from Juan Bernat found the midfielder unmarked at the back post but he put his header over the bar when he should have done so much better.

Therefore, when the half-time whistle came it was clear that Ancelotti wasn't happy with his side as he knows that the missed chances could come back to haunt his side in the second half if the home side improved their decision making.

Visitors continued to miss chances in the second half despite man advantage

The second half started with the visitors again putting the pressure on the hosts' goal with Muller being denied by Leno on two separate occasions.

The game swung even more in the visitors' favour when Jedvaj was sent off just before the hour mark for a second yellow card for a late tackle on Muller.

Despite being down to ten men, though, the hosts defended extremely well for the remaining minutes which frustrated the visitors even more.

Bayern could have won the game with five minutes remaining when Muller found Philipp Lahm unmarked in the box with a great cross. Lahm put his shot wide of the goal when he should have been netting the winner.

That didn't happen and therefore the defending champions were held to a draw in a game that they really should have been winning especially after the hosts went down to ten men.