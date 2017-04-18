Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern Munich (6-3 agg): Ronaldo powers Los Blancos into semis at expense of 10-man Bayern

Cristiano Ronaldo scored yet another hattrick for Real Madrid to see them progress to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League by defeating Bayern Munich 4-2 on the night and 6-3 on aggregate.

Los Blancos came into the game in a strong position but Carlo Ancelotti's side showed fight and they took the lead just after half-time when Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot.

Ronaldo then equalised for the home side to score his first goal of the night with a powerful header before Sergio Ramos put the ball into his own net to send the game to extra time.

Arturo Vidal gave Bayern a mountain to climb in extra time when he saw red for a second yellow card before the end of normal time.

It showed as Ronaldo netted two more goals in extra time to take him to 100 Champions League goals before Marco Asensio rounded off proceedings at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium for the home side, who will look forward to the semi-final draw on Friday.

Both teams missed chances in a pretty even first half

It really was a first half of two halves as Bayern had the better off the first 20 minutes but then the hosts really started to create many chances and it was only a wonder how no team had scored.

Bayern went in search of an early goal in a game they knew they had to score at least two in and they almost got one when good play from David Alaba and Frank Ribery ended with the Frenchman playing a good cross to Thiago Alcântara, who thought he had scored but for a brilliant block by Marcelo Vieira and then from the follow up, Arjen Robben put his shot into the side netting.

The visitors continued to press hard and wasted many good situations but were susceptible on the counter and the hosts almost scored when a good cross into the box saw Karim Benzema head just wide of the goal.

This gave the hosts more confidence to attack and they would have went in front but for a brilliant clearance off the line from Jérôme Boateng denied Ramos from scoring and in the process saved Manuel Neuer's blushes after he spilt spilt an easy cross into the box.

Just before the half ended, Ronaldo was played through on goal by a great pass by Luka Modric and with Benzema their for a tap in if needed, the Portuguese striker went for goal himself but was denied by Neuer.

Therefore at half-time, the game was finely poised with not many people knowing how either team had not scored given the good chances that they had created.

Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead from the penalty spot

The second half once again saw Bayern start strong and they were once again denied by a goal line clearance by Marcelo, who stopped Robben's goalbound shot with his head.

They weren't going to be denied the first goal in the game though as a couple of minutes later, Lewandowski stuck home from the penalty spot after Casemiro brought Robben down in the box and referee Viktor Kassai pointed to the spot.

The visitors should have doubled their lead soon after when a lovely chipped pass from Robben found Vidal but the midfielder blazed his volley well over the bar when he should have done so much better.

Ronaldo's powerful header put Madrid back on level terms

This early spell of pressure in the second half forced Zinedine Zidane into making some tactical changes to his team and that made things much more balanced as his team started to control the game from there.

This was proven when a brilliant ball into the box by Casemiro found Ronaldo in the box and he made no mistake by powering his header into the bottom corner of the net past the helpless Neuer.

Ramos' own goal took the game to extra time while Vidal saw red

It looked like the tie therefore was going to be over but two minutes later, a ball was launched into the Madrid box which they couldn't deal with and the ball hit Ramos and squirted into the bottom corner of the net.

Bayern therefore were in the ascendancy to push forward and get one more goal which would send them through but that was stopped when Vidal was sent off for a second yellow card for a tackle on Asensio which replays showed was a good tackle.

The hosts then piled forward looking for an equaliser but it didn't come as the visitors saw the game out to take the tie to extra-time.

The first period of extra was as expected an end to end affair with Neuer denying Ronaldo and Asensio with two very good saves.

Ronaldo completed his hattrick in extra-time with Asensio adding a fourth to send Los Blancos through to the semi-finals

Just as the first half was coming to an end, and with Bayern tiring, Ronaldo equalised when a great ball into the box from Ramos found the striker unmarked and he blasted the ball home to stop the game going to penalties.

The second half was pretty much as walkover for the home side as they scored two goals in two minutes to really rub salt into the wounds of Bayern.

Firstly, a fantastic driving run from Marcelo saw him beat five Bayern defenders, before squaring the ball to Ronaldo, who tapped the ball into an empty net to complete his hat-trick.

Then a brilliant solo run from Asensio, on as a second half substitute, saw him run straight through the Bayern defence before dispatching the ball into the back of the net to round off a perfect end to a tense night for the home side, who yet again progressed through to the semi-finals.