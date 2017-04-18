AS Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream Score Commentary in Champions League 2017

We'll have the confirmed team news and further build-up to the big game for you from 6:45pm. Stay tuned.

The referee tonight will be the Slovenian official Damir Skomina. He has officiated three Dortmund Champions League games, all victories, including the 2-1 win away at Sporting Clube de Portugal in this year’s group stage. His only Monaco game was a 2-0 win for them against Zenit St. Petersburg in late 2014.

Predicted Borussia Dortmund XI: (3-5-2) Bürki; Piszczek, Sokratis, Ginter; Pulisic, Kagawa, Weigl, Dembélé, Schmelzer; Reus, Aubameyang.

Predicted AS Monaco XI: (4-4-2) Subasic; Touré, Glik, Jemerson, Mendy; Silva, Moutinho, Bakayoko, Lemar; Falcao, Mbappé.

Bartra is of course unavailable still, whilst Mario Götze, André Schürrle and Sebastian Rode remain out as well. There have no players suspended, but Matthias Ginter, Marcel Schmelzer, Sokratis and Raphaël Guerreiro are all one yellow from missing their next European game.

The good news for Dortmund is that Reus made it through the Frankfurt game without any complications, and will be expected to start. Bender is also available despite coming off injured in that match.

Benjamin Mendy returned from a hip injury against Dijon, with him and Bakayoko the only players likely to come in from the side that started the first leg. Four players – Jemerson, Falcao, Valère Germain and Thomas Lemar – would miss the first leg of a potential semi-final if booked, as would Sidibé if he had been fit.

Djibril Sidibé and Gabriel Boschilia are still out injured for Monaco, whilst Guido Carrillo is still short of a playing comeback despite returning to training. The suspended Fabinho is a big loss for Monaco at the heart of their midfield, however they will be able to welcome back Tiemoué Bakayoko in his place.

Tuchel is “convinced” that Dortmund can score the two goals they need. He said he had “an attacking side” who would “try to create as many chances as possible.” But he did admit that they would need to balance attack with defence.

Both managers were naturally bullish about their sides’ prospects on Wednesday night. Leonardo Jardim gave a clear indication that his side wouldn’t sit on their lead. He said that his team “are used to playing a certain way,” and he believes Dortmund will be strengthened by the return of Reus, as well as Gonzalo Castro.

Monaco had to come from behind against FCO Dijon to maintain their three-point gap on Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1 (although PSG have played since to draw level on points). Nabil Dirar and substitute Radamel Falcao scored their goals.

In between the two legs, there was another emotional occasion at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, however Dortmund responded with a 3-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt as they close in on securing a place in next year’s Champions League. They were boosted by an early goal from the fit-again Marco Reus. The highlight though was the stunning second goal from Sokratis.

Dortmund face a tough task though. Only two teams in Champions League history have progressed after losing a home first leg – Ajax against Panathinaikos in 1996, and Inter Milan versus Bayern Munich six years ago. Dortmund have also lost on all five occasions in the second leg of any European tie where they have lost at home in the first.

Due to the away goals rule, that means that Dortmund still have to score at least twice though if they are to progress to the semi-finals for the first time since 2013, when they went all the way to final. Monaco’s previous last four appearances was also en route to a final, all the way back in 2004.

Dortmund fought back in the second half through Ousmane Dembélé, and although Mbappé scored a third for the French side, Shinji Kagawa's late strike means Dortmund only trail 3-2.

Under the circumstances, Dortmund did well to keep themselves in the tie after the first 90 minutes of this tie. Kylian Mbappé's fortuitous opener and a Sven Bender own goal meant Monaco led 2-0 at half-time.

Hopefully this evening we will be focusing purely on the football. It could be very exciting football too, even these two sides' goal-happy tendencies.

The game was called off, however it was re-arranged for the evening after. This proved a controversial decision, and understandably so seeing as it gave the Dortmund little time to mentally recover from the traumatic incident. Thomas Tuchel said after the match that the players hadn’t been consulted on the decision.

The first-leg last week was of course overshadowed by the attack on Dortmund’s coach as they attempted to make their way to the stadium. Fortunately just one person, defender Marc Bartra, was injured in the blast.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund. I'm James Rees and I will be talking you through tonight's game, let's hope it's a good one.