Monaco ease past Dortmund to reach last-four

But we mustn't forget the context in which this tie has been played. The Dortmund players had a harrowing experience eight days ago, but they have had to play these games. You cannot fault the strength they have shown, as a club, since then. Some things are more important than football.

Dortmund were disappointing this evening, and Tuchel will no doubt face questions over his somewhat surprising team selections this evening.

It is their first Champions League semi-final since 2004, when they made the final against FC Porto.

Monaco go through, and in comfortable fashion in the end. They have been excellent over the two legs. They join holders Real Madrid, last year's finalists Atlético Madrid and, following their goalless draw with FC Barcelona this evening, Juventus.

FULL TIME. AS Monaco 3-1 Borussia Dortmund (6-3 on aggregate).

90+1: The two youngsters combine for Dortmund. Pulisic with a little run, plays it to Dembélé - he tries his best to clear the running track with his shot.

90+1: Two minutes added on.

90: Monaco eat up the remaining seconds with their final change. Silva makes way for Andrea Raggi.

88: Dortmund looking to go out with another goal. Dembélé tries to find Aubameyang but the ball gets trapped amongst a crowd of players.

87: Pulisic has a crack that goes over.

85: Superb diagonal ball from Schmelzer to find Aubameyang. His shot is kept out by Subasic.

81: 21 seconds. It's an immediate goal from Germain, Lemar tees him up in the box and he scores through the legs of Bürki! 3-1 on the night, and 6-3 on aggregate.

GOAL MONACO. 3-1. GERMAIN!!

81: Mbappé, scorer of tonight's first goal, takes his bow for the evening. Valère Germain is on.

79: Silva wins a free-kick after a foul from Sokratis. João Moutinho takes but it comes to nothing, initially. Lemar is soon able to find Mbappé in the box, but he loses it with his first touch.

76: Good corner too. Bakayoko beats, guess who, Ginter in the box. Heads over.

76: Silva in the box, options to pass too but in the end Sokratis puts it out for a corner.

75: Lemar then with a chance for Monaco, but palmed away by Bürki. Bakayoko gets on the rebound but is unable to make anything of it.

74: Close from Reus, looks the put the ball high in the net from Kagawa's bouncing header. It's awkward for Subasic but he takes.

73: A high foot in the box means the Dortmund free kick is wasted.

72: Mendy fouls Dembélé to give Dortmund a free kick. Skomina hasn't booked anyone yet and keeps his cards in his packet once more. Dortmund have also made their final change. No surprise to see Pulisic on, Guerreiro makes way.

69: Save Bürki! Mbappé breaks clear, it looks like he will score but the Dortmund goalkeeper gets his fingers to it. Strangely, it's given as a goal kick.

67: Falcao's night is over. He is making way for Dirar.

66: Kagawa finds Dembélé in the box, but he can't make anything of it. A few moments later, and Schmelzer has an attempt from a little way out. Taken by Subasic.

65: Falcao probably should have finished it. Picks up a long ball, runs in, chips it over Bürki - but over the bar as well!

64: Touré evades the unlikely defender that is Aubameyang to cross into Mbappé. It's a bit awkward for him though and Bürki saves.

63: Mbappé appears to be brought down by Julian Weigl. The home fans don't like it but there doesn't seem to have been any punishment. Mainly because he won the ball.

61: Monaco close at the other end. Lemar crosses into Falcao, Sokratis keeps him in check and the ball goes wide.

61: Reus takes it but headed away.

60: Dortmund on the prowl at the moment. They win a free-kick, wide left, after Falcao fouls Kagawa.

58: Guerreiro with a Dortmund corner, not entirely sure if it was Ginter or a Monaco player who gets a head to it. Ends up flying harmless by Aubameyang.

57: Glik cuts out Dembélé's attempt to find Aubameyang in the box.

55: Schmezler plays the ball forward to Reus, but good defending from Touré forces a goal kick.

52: Mbappé almost chases down a long pass from Lemar. Bürki is able to beat him to the ball though.

51: Only briefly though. Falcao gets the better of Ginter in the air, again, but heads wide.

50: Monaco close! Lemar with a cross to Touré. He heads on target, and it's a great save from Bürki to put it over. Dortmund manage to scramble the corner away.

49: Mbappé with some neat footwork in the box. Sokratis proves no obstacle, but Bürki gets it away.

48: Dembélé sets it up brilliantly though. Paces down the right, even Mendy can't stop him. It goes through to Reus who fires it into the top corner.

GOAL DORTMUND. IT'S REUS. SURELY NOT?

47: The first attempt of the half comes from Kagawa. Taken by Subasic.

The second half is underway.

Welcome back. The teams are out for the second half, with another chance for Dortmund. Schmelzer is on for Sahin.

As superb a start for Monaco as it was awful for Monaco. The pendulum has swung a little the way of Dortmund later in the half, but they still need three goals just to salvage extra time from this.

HALF TIME. AS MONACO 2-0 BORUSSIA DORTMUND (5-2 ON AGGREGATE).

45+1: One minute added on.

44: Lemar nearly tees up Mbappé for a possible third, but he just miscues his pass. Taken by Bürki.

43: Dembélé runs onto the ball into the box, Jemerson has him covered and his runs out of pitch.

42: Dortmund have looked much more solid since Dembélé came on, which has seen them revert to a back four. Still need a massive effort to get back in this tie though.

41: Reus with that free-kick - easily caught by Subasic.

40: Kagawa sets up Guerreiro, but his ball towards Aubameyang is blocked. The Japanese playmaker then wins a free-kick on the edge of the box.

38: Dembélé makes his first real impact. He finds Reus, who pings it straight to Aubameyang, but it's saved by Subasic.

37: Ginter capping off a great night so far with a pass that goes straight out for a throw.

36: Kagawa looks to play through Aubameyang. The forward is given offside, it looked a simple enough call.

34: A cross from Sahin is headed away by Kamin Glik.

32: Dortmund regain possession and Sahin tries to find Aubameyang in the box, however Subasic beats him to the ball.

31: Dortmund have a free-kick. Reus cannot find any of his teammates in the box. Monaco are soon countering, although it breaks down as they reach the Dortmund half of the pitch.

28: No immediate change of momentum. Lemar's initial cross just shy of the head of Falcao. In comes a follow-up, but Sokratis is able to head it away.

27: Tuchel is not messing about. The young Frenchman comes on for Durm. No suggestion it's due to an injury.

26: Dembélé getting ready to come on from the bench.

24: It could so easily have led to an own goal too! Tiemoué Bakayoko knocks it centre and Durm takes a wild swing at it. It goes out for a corner though. Falcao close to heading the follow-up. Meanwhile it sounds like Durm's night could already be over...

23: And again Monaco come forward. Guerreiro takes the ball from Touré to coneed a corner.

22: Mbappé and Falcao look to break forward, but the younger of the pair loses his footing.

20: It's been relatively end-to-end but it's clear which side are pulling the strings. Dortmund are in dire, dire straights at the moment. They need to score four. That said, the hard bit will be not conceding again.

17: Mendy and Mbappé involved again, but it's Thomas Lemar, who's looked good so far as well, with the cross that is met by a diving header from Falcao. Ginter is supposed to be marking him but he's completely clueless to the threat. Monaco lead 2-0 on the night, 5-2 in the tie.

GOAL MOANCO. FALCAO. TIE OVER?

14: So close!! Dortmund manage to get themselves a free-kick. It's taken by Nuri Sahin, and it's a fantastic strike - he hits the post!

13: Monaco are flowing. Mendy's cross and Bernardo Silva's header is...saved by Bürki.

12: And they're not a million miles away from scoring from it. Almamy Touré crosses into Falcao, but he heads wide.

11: Mendy with a more speculative cross into the Dortmund box. Headed out for a throw by Ginter.

10: First good spell of football we've seen from Dortmund. Durm with a decent cross to Reus but his strike is straight at Subasic.

7: Dortmund under the cosh. They struggle to deal with a cross from that man Mendy again, but fortunately Ginter gets it away from danger. At the other end Danijel Subasic almost caught in possession by Aubameyang though. The goalkeeper does get it away from danger though.

3: Superb run from Mendy, coming in from the left. His shot is blocked by Roman Bürki, but he doesn't hold, and Mbappé scores his third goal of the tie. Dream start for Monaco, their 4-2 up on aggregate.

GOAL MONACO. IT'S MBAPPÉ AGAIN!

2: Dortmund are indeed playing three at the back. Durm and Guerreiro are acting as the wing-backs.

0: Right then, five minutes later than planned, we're underway in Monaco.

Both sides are out on the pitch - a long walk though from the tunnel to the middle ahead of the anthem. Red and white flags waving around most parts of the stadium.

'You'll Never Walk Alone' being played on the tannoy and sung around the stadium before the players come out. It's Dortmund's song as well as Liverpool's - hopefully for their sake it doesn't bring any reminders of Anfield last year...

Tuchel has told German television that the last 30 seconds before the game in the dressing room will be handed to Bartra. If he can't inspire his teammates, I don't know what can.

The Dortmund players are there though, with Bartra given a good reception from those already in the Stade Louis II.

A little bit of breaking news: kick-off has been delayed by five minutes, until 19:50 BST, due to the Dortmund coach being held up by police before arriving at the team hotel.

The best news of all though is the squad have been joined in the principality by Bartra.

I would take the formation with a pinch of salt too. With the versatility of Ginter, Guerreiro and Eric Durm, they could just as easily line-up with three at the back. That said, Ginter and Durm could be the weak links for them tonight.

One might have expected Marcel Schmelzer to start, as well as at least one of Christan Pulisic or Dembélé. It seems quite a conservative line-up, seeing as they need to score at least twice, even with Kagawa, Reus and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in tow.

Confirmed Borussia Dortmund XI: (4-2-3-1) Bürki; Piszczek, Sokratis, Ginter, Guerreiro; Weigl, Sahin; Durm, Kagawa, Reus; Aubameyang.

Confirmed AS Monaco XI: (4-4-2) Subasic; Touré, Glik, Jemerson, Mendy; Silva, Moutinho, Bakayoko, Lemar; Falcao, Mbappé.

Welcome back. The team news for the match is in. There are no surprises for Monaco, but perhaps one or two surprises in the Dortmund line-up.

We'll have the confirmed team news and further build-up to the big game for you from 6:45pm. Stay tuned.

The referee tonight will be the Slovenian official Damir Skomina. He has officiated three Dortmund Champions League games, all victories, including the 2-1 win away at Sporting Clube de Portugal in this year’s group stage. His only Monaco game was a 2-0 win for them against Zenit St. Petersburg in late 2014.

Predicted Borussia Dortmund XI: (3-5-2) Bürki; Piszczek, Sokratis, Ginter; Pulisic, Kagawa, Weigl, Dembélé, Schmelzer; Reus, Aubameyang.

Predicted AS Monaco XI: (4-4-2) Subasic; Touré, Glik, Jemerson, Mendy; Silva, Moutinho, Bakayoko, Lemar; Falcao, Mbappé.

Bartra is of course unavailable still, whilst Mario Götze, André Schürrle and Sebastian Rode remain out as well. There have no players suspended, but Matthias Ginter, Marcel Schmelzer, Sokratis and Raphaël Guerreiro are all one yellow from missing their next European game.

The good news for Dortmund is that Reus made it through the Frankfurt game without any complications, and will be expected to start. Bender is also available despite coming off injured in that match.

Benjamin Mendy returned from a hip injury against Dijon, with him and Bakayoko the only players likely to come in from the side that started the first leg. Four players – Jemerson, Falcao, Valère Germain and Thomas Lemar – would miss the first leg of a potential semi-final if booked, as would Sidibé if he had been fit.

Djibril Sidibé and Gabriel Boschilia are still out injured for Monaco, whilst Guido Carrillo is still short of a playing comeback despite returning to training. The suspended Fabinho is a big loss for Monaco at the heart of their midfield, however they will be able to welcome back Tiemoué Bakayoko in his place.

Tuchel is “convinced” that Dortmund can score the two goals they need. He said he had “an attacking side” who would “try to create as many chances as possible.” But he did admit that they would need to balance attack with defence.

Both managers were naturally bullish about their sides’ prospects on Wednesday night. Leonardo Jardim gave a clear indication that his side wouldn’t sit on their lead. He said that his team “are used to playing a certain way,” and he believes Dortmund will be strengthened by the return of Reus, as well as Gonzalo Castro.

Monaco had to come from behind against FCO Dijon to maintain their three-point gap on Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1 (although PSG have played since to draw level on points). Nabil Dirar and substitute Radamel Falcao scored their goals.

In between the two legs, there was another emotional occasion at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, however Dortmund responded with a 3-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt as they close in on securing a place in next year’s Champions League. They were boosted by an early goal from the fit-again Marco Reus. The highlight though was the stunning second goal from Sokratis.

Dortmund face a tough task though. Only two teams in Champions League history have progressed after losing a home first leg – Ajax against Panathinaikos in 1996, and Inter Milan versus Bayern Munich six years ago. Dortmund have also lost on all five occasions in the second leg of any European tie where they have lost at home in the first.

Due to the away goals rule, that means that Dortmund still have to score at least twice though if they are to progress to the semi-finals for the first time since 2013, when they went all the way to final. Monaco’s previous last four appearances was also en route to a final, all the way back in 2004.

Dortmund fought back in the second half through Ousmane Dembélé, and although Mbappé scored a third for the French side, Shinji Kagawa's late strike means Dortmund only trail 3-2.

Under the circumstances, Dortmund did well to keep themselves in the tie after the first 90 minutes of this tie. Kylian Mbappé's fortuitous opener and a Sven Bender own goal meant Monaco led 2-0 at half-time.

Hopefully this evening we will be focusing purely on the football. It could be very exciting football too, even these two sides' goal-happy tendencies.

The game was called off, however it was re-arranged for the evening after. This proved a controversial decision, and understandably so seeing as it gave the Dortmund little time to mentally recover from the traumatic incident. Thomas Tuchel said after the match that the players hadn’t been consulted on the decision.

The first-leg last week was of course overshadowed by the attack on Dortmund’s coach as they attempted to make their way to the stadium. Fortunately just one person, defender Marc Bartra, was injured in the blast.

