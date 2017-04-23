Würzburger Kickers 1-1 1. FC Nürnberg: Teuchert strikes for share of spoils

Cedric Teuchert's equaliser 10 minutes from time was enough to cancel out Valdet Rama's opener as 1. FC Nürnberg earned a draw 1-1 with Würzburger Kickers.

Team news

Bernd Hollerbach, desperate to finally end their 12-game winless run, was made to do without the suspended Emmanuel Taffertshofer and Tobias Schröck after a late loss to FC St. Pauli. Junior Diaz and Marco Königs also dropped to the bench as Peter Kurzweg, Daniel Nagy, Rama and Elia Soriano all started.

Michael Köllner was keen to keep up their winning form following a 2-1 victory against Erzgebirge Aue last weekend. He had to shuffle the pack a little after that, though, as Miso Brecko, Georg Margreitter and Mikael Ishak came in for Dave Bulthuis, Patrick Kammerbauer and Tim Matavz.

Rama rocket, Siebenhandl saves

Nürnberg began brightly and looked to assert their control early on in the game, though a stinging volley from Constant Djakpa swerved just over the bar as the home fans wished it on its way from 20 yards. However, despite the initial promise, it would be the hosts that took the lead.

During his time in 2. Bundesliga, Rama has always shown tremendous potential when it comes to beating players. His close control and excellent dribbling were on full show in the 10th minute, as he swerved past the visiting defence before arrowing the ball into the bottom corner past the outstretched Raphael Schäfer.

A second almost followed not long after, as the impressive Rama continued to torment the Nürnberg defence. Another darting run and clever cross to the back post found Nejmeddin Daghfous storming in, only to have his sliding effort go past the post. Schäfer was then called upon to parry away a free-kick, as Würzburg kept the pressure on.

Even though they had dominated almost the entire half, a late fightback saw Köllner's side come within inches of finding an equaliser. Jörg Siebenhandl had to be at his best to push away Hanno Behrens' header, and he made an even more impressive stop to turn Georg Margreitter's headed attempt off the line just moments before the break.

Teuchert takes care of business

While there were chances at either end in the first half, and that was true to an extent in the second, Hollerbach's decision to bring on Junior Diaz for Nagy at the break was a sign of what was to come. It was an attritional 45 minutes where, within five minutes, Sebastian Neumann, Miso Brecko and Kevin Möhwald all put in reckless tackles.

In terms of chances, Neumann's flick on at the near post was all either side had to show for their efforts as the foul and yellow card tallies quickly rocketed upwards before the hour mark. It wasn't long after when Teuchert began to half an impact on the game, though his penalty appeal for handball on Neumann was waved away.

There was no surprise when someone did fall foul to the incredible pace, though Köllner wasn't best pleased when Tobias Kempe was unable to continue. Schäfer, again, made a remarkable reaction stop to keep out a point-blank header from Elia Soriano, which turned out to be the crucial moment.

From there, Nürnberg cleared the resulting corner and began their march back up the pitch. After things had got messy in the area, Edgar Salli eventually tidied things up and a quick exchange with Hanno Behrens saw him feed Teuchert. The youngster stayed cool to slot home, and keep der Club in ninth.

Würzburg, however, remain winless in 13th and are now just two points above the automatic relegation places. Hollerbach may also face further action after he was sent off after Teuchert's late equaliser.