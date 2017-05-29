SSV Jahn Regensburg (1) vs (1) 1860 Munich - Promotion play-off, second leg: All-square heading to Munich

Image credit: Bundesliga.de

As 1860 Munich welcome SSV Jahn Regensburg to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday evening, both Vitor Pereira and Heiko Herrlich will be desperate to have their side in 2. Bundesliga come the final whistle.

Level at the half-way point

The first leg began with a bang, and it took less than two minutes for Marc Lais to bullet a header home from a corner. The half was almost entirely in favour of the hosts, who limited 1860 to whatever magic Lumor could conjure up. Aside from catching them offside multiple times, Lais and co. had further chances to add to their lead.

None of these were taken, and 1860 would eventually make them pay but not before Marco Grüttner went close again. A driving run from Marnon Busch and Florian Neuhaus' controlled volley had put 1860 in a good spot; not quite. Martin Pongracic was sent off, and Stefan Ortega denied Andreas Geipl from the spot to keep the tie level.

Where will the second leg will be won and lost?

Regensburg will look to the wide areas in order to break down 1860. Erik Thommy showed his class on Friday, and a fit-again Jann George will add both creativity and a goal threat from the right-hand side. Uwe Hesse is an option off the bench that will also worry the Lions, who struggled to keep him and Thommy quiet in the first leg.

Who can be the match-winner for 1860, then? Aside from the ever-green and pacey Lumor, it will be time to look towards youth and their own youth system. Neuhaus' goal gave the team hope, and his introduction for Lacazette saw them become much more efficient and steady. It's a lot to ask of a 19-year-old, but he's more than capable of delivering.

Team news

It seems that Felix Uduokhai, Victor Andrade and the other absentees will be unavailable once again. Following on from the first-leg, Romuald Lacazette and Martin Pongracic will also be out through suspension. That means more alterations for Pereira, who could even alter his forward line after an unispired showing.

On the other hand, Regensburg have no injury concerns aside from those long-term injured that were not available for the first leg. George will start on the right, which will see Hesse drop to the bench. Otherwise, it should be very much as things were.

Predicted line-ups

1860 Munich: (3-4-3) Ortega; Weber, Ba, Bülow; Busch, Neuhaus, Liendl, Lumor; Aigner, Gytkjaer, Aycicek.

SSV Jahn Regensburg: (4-2-3-1) Pentke; Saller, Nachreiner, Knoll, Hofrath; Lais, Geipl; George, Pusch, Thommy; Grüttner.

The game kicks off at 17:00BST and will be live on BT Sport.