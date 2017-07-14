Mainz 05 secure signing of Abdou Diallo

Source: Johnny Fidelin/Getty Images

1. FSV Mainz 05 completed the signing of defender Abdou Diallo on Friday. The AS Monaco defender joins the German side on a five-year deal rumoured to be worth €5 million, strengthening their defense in a major way.

Diallo joined Monaco's academy back in 2011 and after six years with the club, the defender leaves with just 18 first team appearances under his belt. With Monaco's young talent wanted by all of Europe, it doesn't come as a surprise to see another name depart.

Mainz strengthen at the back

Diallo, who currently captains the France U21 team, makes the switch to the Bundesliga after making just ten appearances for the French champions last season. The move will likely allow Diallo to continue his development with plenty of first team action and a chance to throw his name into consideration for future France squads.

Mainz narrowly avoided relegation last season and struggled heavily at the back, conceding the fourth most in the league (57). The addition of Diallo won't immediately fix their issues but the 21-year old will undoubtedly give them a boost.

Abdou Diallo in action against FC Metz last season. (Source: Agency Nice Presse/Getty Images)

The club's sport director Rouven Schroder spoke to the club website, saying, "He [Abdou Diallo] is a strong player and an intelligent fighter who has created a lot of enthusiasm on the European market...We are delighted that he has decided with full conviction to take his next step at Mainz."

The defender's deal with his new club runs until 2022 and Mainz should get the best out of him as he begins to enter his prime. The 21-year old's chances at the World Cup squad next summer are slim to none, but making the move for more first team football will further Diallo's career as well as his future chances with France.