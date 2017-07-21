Eintracht Frankfurt complete Jetro Willems signing

Jetro Willems spent six years with PSV. | Photo: Getty/VI-Images.

Days after losing Bastian Oczipka to Schalke 04, Eintracht Frankfurt have completed the transfer of his replacement with Jetro Willems arriving from PSV Eindhoven.

The transfer fee is believed to be in the region of €5 million, with Willems signing a four-year deal.

Two-time Eredivisie winner

Willems had joined PSV in 2011 from Sparta Rotterdam, and was a fixture at left-back for the majority of his time there.

He went on to play 144 Eredivisie games for the club, with 11 goals and 26 assists along the way, whilst he helped them win Dutch titles in 2015 and 2016. He has also played in 24 games in European competition for the team.

The 23-year-old has also won 22 caps for the Netherlands. He played in UEFA Euro 2012, aged just 18, but missed out on the run to the semi-finals in the 2014 FIFA World Cup due to injury, whilst the team failed to qualify for UEFA Euro 2016. He has not been selected since appearing as a substitute against France last October.

Willems eager to keep playing regularly

He had undergone a medical on Monday, but the deal was only completed on Friday. Sporting CEO Fredi Bobic said that the club “are glad that the deal came together” in the end. He describes Willems as “a young player with high ambitions,” who he believes “will reinforce out squad.”

Willems himself has said that “joining a club with good prospects and where I would play regularly was essential to me.” He also firmly feels that his career will go “to the next level” with the Eagles in the years ahead.

He will wear the number 15 shirt at the Commerzbank Arena, and will join up with his new team mates on Saturday. He is the club’s ninth signing of the summer, as they look to build on a semi-successful Bundesliga campaign and DFB-Pokal place last season.

Quotes via Eintracht Frankfurt.