1. FC Nürnberg sign Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ewerton

Ewerton has failed to settle at a club throughout his career. (Photo: Getty Images / TF Images)

2.Bundesliga side 1. FC Nürnberg have confirmed the signing of Brazilian centre-back Ewerton, who spent last season on loan with 1. FC Kaiserslautern.

Nürnberg snap up part of the 2.Bundesliga's second best defence

The 28-year-old will wear the number four shirt at Nürnberg and joins from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, who he had played for since 2015.

Speaking to the club's official website following the announcement, sporting director Andreas Bornemann said that Ewerton "was one of the strongest defenders in the second division last season" and added that he "played a decisive role" in Kaiserslautern's impressive defence.

Ewerton's 2.Bundesliga experience was a big factor in the transfer, with Bornemann stating that his knowledge of the division is "certainly an advantage" with the new season drawing ever-closer.

The defender also spoke himself following the confirmation of the deal, saying that he is "happy that [he is] back in Germany" after initially returning to Portugal following the expiration of his loan deal.

He admitted that the "talks with the responsible people were very pleasant and convincing" and they were a large part of what drew him to Nürnberg.

Brazilian has spent his career hopping from club to club

Since graduating from Brazilian side Corinthians' youth setup Ewerton has become somewhat of a journeyman, moving to no less than 10 clubs not including his new side.

He was initially sent on loan to Brazil's Agremiação Sportiva Arapiraquense in 2010 before moving on loan to Oeste and then Sport Recife in 2011.

His first move abroad came during the 2011/12 season when he was sent on loan to Portuguese side Braga, for whom he would go on to make 32 appearances in all competitions.

Moves to Russian Premier League outfit Anzhi Makhachkala and Sporting Lisbon followed before he went on loan to 2.Bundesliga side Kaiserslautern last season, who he helped to a 13th placed finish.

The club conceded just 33 goals last season, making them the second best side defensively in the division after second placed Hannover 96 who won automatic promotion to the Bundesliga.