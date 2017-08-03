Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Preview: Bundesliga giants clash once again in the DFL-Supercup

The Bavarians won the trophy in 2016 for the first time in four years. (Photo: Getty Images / Oliver Hardt)

Borussia Dortmund face Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup for the fifth time in six years on Saturday evening as the first piece of silverware in the German footballing calendar goes up for grabs at Signal Iduna Park.

The fixture affords new Dortmund boss Peter Bosz his first chance to secure silverware following the departure of previous manager Thomas Tuchel at the end of last season, but can the Dutchman defeat one of Europe's best sides to do it?

Dortmund have a new Bosz in town

Former Ajax manager Bosz arrived in Dortmund following a slightly underwhelming season for the Black-Yellows, who finished 3rd and secured Champions League qualification but were ultimately well off the pace in the title race as they trailed Bayern by 18 points.

New signings Maximilian Philipp, Ömer Toprak and Mahmoud Dahoud have strengthened Dortmund's side going into the new season, and with the sales of Sven Bender and Matthias Ginter it looks like it will be all change in central defence for the club who suffered from a few defensive frailties last season.

Keeping hold of star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a major boost to their title chances as the Gabon international's outstanding haul of 40 goals from 46 games last season would have been almost impossible to replace.

Pre-season has been a mixed bag for Bosz's men, who have overcome a rejuvenated AC Milan side by a 3-1 scoreline but have lost their last two matches 1-0 against Atalanta and Espanyol.

As was the case last season Dortmund will look to players such as Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembélé in their attempts to pip Bayern to the title, and the foundations to end their Bundesliga dominance could be laid with a win this Saturday.

Bayern looking an unstoppable force in their homeland

It came as little surprise to Bundesliga fans to see the Bavarians win their fifth consecutive title by 15 points, with second placed RB Leipzig offering the biggest shock of the season as they secured Champions League football in their first ever season in the top-flight.

Bayern, as ever, have spent the transfer window plucking players from their competitors who although they may not necessarily need will almost certainly strengthen their title chances by making the competition weaker.

Hoffenheim pair Niklas Süle and Sebastian Rudy joined the club early on in the window, while Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Corentin Tolisso joined for £35m in addition to the permanent signing of loanee Kingsley Coman from Juventus.

The club's marquee signing however is undoubtedly Colombian playmaker James Rodríguez, who joined on loan from Real Madrid for the season and bolsters an already incredibly strong Bayern frontline.

The Bavarians defeated Premier League champions Chelsea in their final pre-season outing after going 3-0 up inside 27 minutes and look like a side that is assured of securing their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Bayern's 2-0 victory over Dortmund in this competition last year took them to five DFL-Supercup wins in total, which takes them level with Saturday's opponents who have also won the trophy five times.

Team news

Winger Marco Reus remains out with a long-term cruciate ligament problem and is not due to return until December while Raphaël Guerreiro, Julian Weigl, Emre Mor and Marcel Schmelzer will also play no part in Saturday's fixture.

Erik Durm and André Schürrle are doubts and fans will have to wait to find out if they play any part in the game.

The visitors have injury problems of their own with Thiago Alcántara and new signing Rodríguez both out of action for the time being, while Manuel Neuer, Arjen Robben, David Alaba and Jérôme Boateng are doubts for the game.

Predicted line-ups

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3): Bürki, Piszczek, Toprak, Sokratis, Passlack; Castro, Sahin, Dahoud; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Pulisic.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Ulreich, Rafinha, Hummels, Martínez, Alaba; Tolisso, Vidal; Coman, Muller, Ribéry; Lewandowski.