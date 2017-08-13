TSV 1860 Munich 1-2 FC Ingolstadt 04: Schanzer scrape through against plucky 1860 side

FC Ingolstadt 04 overcame a late scare, as they dispatched TSV 1860 Munich by two goals to one at the Städtisches Stadion an der Grünwalder Straße in the first round of the DFB Pokal.

Darío Lezcano had given die Schanzer an early lead, but the Regionalliga Bayern side hit back and were level courtesy of a Felix Weber strike midway through the second half. However a rash challenge from die Löwen goalkeeper, Alexander Strobl, handed Stefan Kutschke the chance to hand the tie to Maik Walpurgis' side late on from the penalty spot.

A Lezcano strike the difference at the break

Despite the two division gap between Ingolstadt and TSV 1860 Munich, Daniel Bierofka's Regionalliga Bayern side were more than holding their own against their 2. Bundesliga opponents in the opening stages. Of course, die Löwen in the fourth tier of German football for the first time, following last season's 2. Bundesliga relegation playoff defeat to SSV Jahn Regensburg and the following 3. Liga license debacle with owner Hasan Ismaik.

However, there was no denying that it was die Schanzer who were on top of the proceedings and eventually Ingolstadt would see due reward for their endeavor, as they took the lead shortly after the nineteenth minute thanks to a Darío Lezcano strike. The Paraguayuan had latched onto Tobias Schröck's clearance, before lobbing the ball past an on-rushing Alexander Strobl and into the back of an empty net, despite the efforts of Jan Mauersberger.

Ingolstadt had been unable to score in their opening two 2. Bundesliga games, in defeats against 1. FC Union Berlin and SV Sandhausen, however Walpurgis' decision to hand Brazilian left-wing back, Paulo Otavío, his debut had handed the Oberbayern side the width they needed to score their first of the 2017/18 campaign in the Munich suburbs. Otavío had recently made the switch from Austrian side, LASK Linz.

Walpurgis' side would see further chances as the half drew on, as Sonny Kittel and then Schröck saw efforts go close. The latter, former Würzburger Kickers man, seeing his shot inch just wide of Strobl's top left-hand corner.

Despite going toe-to-toe with their Bavarian counterparts for the majority of the opening forty-five minutes, Bierofka's Löwen's for the most part appeared to lack the quality to truly threaten Ørjan Nyland in the FC Ingolstadt 04 goal. However, they would have had an equaliser on the cusp of half time if a combination of the post and the Norwegian, Nyland, hadn't have kept Killian Jakob's lobbed effort from the Ingolstadt goal.

The hosts push Ingolstadt all the way

Although the gulf in quality was evident between the two sides, die Löwen started the second half with renewed optimism. With talent including Timo Gebhart and Sascha Mölders within their ranks, who have both played in the Bundesliga in recent years, Daniel Bierofka will be hoping to lead 1860 to 3. Liga promotion at the first time of asking and the pair were beginning to put their top level experience to use up against Ingolstadt on what was a sunny Sunday afternoon in Munich.

The renewed vigor from the hosts looked to have set-up a cup upset, as Bierofka's side struck level midway into the second half. Set pieces appeared the most likely route of an 1860 Munich goal and so it came as no surprise when central defender, Felix Weber, nicked in at the back post to tap beyond Nyland and send the Städtisches Stadion an der Grünwalder Straße into delirium.

Walpurgis' side nearly hit back almost straight away, but Otavío's cut-back saw Almog Cohen and Stefan Lex's close range efforts blocked on the line by Strobl and his TSV 1860 Munich team-mate, Weber. In the meanwhile, the former TSV Buchbach 'keeper, Strobl, had to be in fine form to deny Stefan Kutschke in a one-on-one situation.

However, just when it looked as if 1860 Munich would be able to take die Schanzer into extra-time, die Löwen 'keeper Strobl gifted Ingolstadt the opportunity to head into the DFB Pokal second round as he bundled over Lezcano in the box, leaving referee, Tobias Stieler, with no choice than to point to the penalty spot. Stefan Kutschke stepped up, the former Dynamo Dresden without a goal since his summer switch from 1. FC Nürnberg, and sent the ball to Strobl's left as the Austrian dove to the right and with it, Ingolstadt were in the hat for the second round draw.

Mauersberger would receive his marching orders from Stieler moments from the end, after aiming dissent towards the Hamburg native referee, as emotions spilled onto the pitch in the Munich suburbs.