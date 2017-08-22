Hannover make Brazilian striker Jonathas their record signing

Jonathas (centre) will wear the number nine at Hannover. | Photo: Hannover 96.

Having made their return to the Bundesliga with a 1-0 win over 1. FSV Mainz 05 at the weekend, Hannover 96 have attempted to strengthen their chances of survival with the capture of Jonathas.

The prolific striker joins from Rubin Kazan has signed a three-year deal, and according to Kicker cost €8 million, making him Hannover’s record purchase.

Serial goal-getter in numerous leagues

Born Jonathas Cristian de Jesus, the 28-year-old Brazilian has played in four countries since arriving in Europe, initially with AZ Alkmaar, in 2008.

After scoring 4 goals in 15 Eredivisie games for the Dutch side, his career has taken him to Italy, Spain and most recently Russia. He only scored 3 goals in Serie A, for Pescara and Torino FC, however he was more prolific in La Liga, with 21 goals in 61 games for Elche CF and Real Sociedad.

He has tended though to score goals wherever he goes, and continued that form after joining Kazan last season, scoring nine in 26 Russian Premier League appearances, with two more in the Russian Cup. He has four in five matches for them so far this season, including two in what turned out to be his final appearance against Anzhi Makhachkala last weekend.

Heldt thinks Jonathas ticks all the boxes

Speaking about his latest signing for the club, manager Horst Heldt said that Jonathas “fulfils all of the criteria that is important for a striker.” He describes him as “physically very present, two-footed and strong in the air,” and that his clear goal-getting abilities were why they wanted him in Hannover.

As for Jonathas himself, he is “very happy” to have completed his move, and added that after so many moves over the course of his career, he would like to “settle in Hannover.” He is aiming to play his part in securing the club’s Bundesliga status and to help the team by scoring goals.

He has already taken part in his first training session with his new team mates, and he added that he feels the team has “a great cohesion.” He could make his debut at the HDI Arena against Schalke 04 on Sunday.

Quotes via Hannover 96.