Liverpool vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Champions League Play-Off Round Live Stream Score Commentary

Naglesmann has stated that he "[doesn't] think if [Hoffenheim] win it will be a shock" as he and his players "have belief that we can do it."

Liverpool meanwhile are without Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana due to injury, while Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho will play no part, with Klopp saying that is" because on top [of his back problem] he's now ill."

The visitors are injury free which affords Nagelsmann the choice of Ádám Szalai, Sandro Wagner, Kramarić or Uth to play up top while Serge Gnabry is also no stranger to playing in a striking role.

The Hoffenheim boss may opt to switch to a 3-1-4-2 system at Anfield after deploying a 3-4-3 in the first leg with goals of the utmost importance.

Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Watford on the opening day of the Premier League showed that although their attack will trouble most teams, their defence is undoubtedly their weak point and Nagelsmann will be fully aware of that.

Achtzehn99 cannot afford to sit back and defend thanks to their two-goal deficit and must go for broke if they hope to progress.

Hoffenheim meanwhile opened their Bundesliga campaign with a 1-0 home win against Werder Bremen, with Andrej Kramarić's 84th minute goal enough to secure three points.

Mané as ever will be one of Liverpool's main threats during the game due to his pace and eye for goal, while on the opposite wing record signing Mohamed Salah mirrors the Senegalese international.

Since the first leg Jürgen Klopp's side have faced Crystal Palace in the Premier League, winning 1-0 thanks to Sadio Mané's second half strike.

Substitute Mark Uth's 87th minute goal doesn't change the fact that Julian Nagelsmann's men need two goals at Anfield in order to progress to the group stages, although it does mean they would now win the tie rather than take it to extra time if they were to win 2-0.

Last week's first leg saw the Reds come away with a 2-1 win thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold's first goal for the club, followed by Håvard Nordtveit's second half own goal.

I'm Jack McGraghan and I'll be taking you through what will hopefully be an exciting game filled with goals at both ends, although the hosts would gladly take a 0-0 draw if they were offered it now.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of the second leg of Liverpool vs Hoffenheim in the play-off round of the Champions League!