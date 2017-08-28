1.FC Kaiserslautern 1-1 Eintracht Braunschweig: Ken Reichel own goal leads to a share of the points

1.FC Kaiserslautern and Eintracht Braunschweig shared a 1-1 draw in the final 2. Bundesliga match before the first international break of the season.

Onel Hernández put the visitors ahead against a poor Kaiserslautern in the first half, however Ken Reichel’s touch on a Gervane Kastaneer cross ten minutes from time led to Kaiserslautern snatching a point.

Hernández goal gives Braunschweig lead

Kaiserslautern came into the game second bottom with just one point on the board. They made two changes from the 2-0 defeat to Fortuna Düsseldorf, with Robin Koch (now at SC Freiburg) and Gino Fechner replaced by former Braunschweig captain Marcel Correia and Kastaneer. Braunschweig made four changes after drawing 1-1 with Erzgebirge Aue – Robin Becker, Louis Samson, Suleiman Abdullahi and Hernández all came in.

As both sides sized each other up in the early stages of the match, Kaiserslautern had the first notable chance. Daniel Halfar looked to find Baris Atik and the ball was too quick for him and goalkeeper Jasmin Fejzic was able to take it.

Braunschweig looked to be taking the ascendancy when Salim Khelifi brought out a good save from Marius Müller, whilst Hendrick Zuck’s dipping shot just was just over the bar. Gervane Kastaneer’s efforts at the other end of the pitch gave some hope to Kaiserslautern, but his headed chance was straightforward for Fejzic.

Braunschweig delivered the first real moment of quality to take the lead though. Suleiman Abdullahi charged down the left, back-heeling to Khelifi. His cross found Hernández, who scooped the ball over Müller and in. They had only two shots on target in the first half, but it was enough.

Kaiserslautern, who lost Halfar towards the end of the half after being hit in the head with the ball, showed a little more fight as the half came to a close, Benjamin Kessel and Correia unable to score from a scramble in the Braunschweig box. That was better, but a largely lifeless performance saw them booed off by some at the break.

Embed from Getty Images

Kastaneer architect of Red Devils equaliser

Big chances came for both sides shortly after the half-time interval. After Osayamen Osawe gave away the ball, Samson unlocked Abdullahi to move on goal and score, however he was given offside. Osawe himself nearly equalised though, although he couldn’t put his header from Atik’s free-kick low enough to avoid going into the bar.

It was a better, more spirited spell for Kasierslautern after that, yet it was Kessel of all people who was getting closest to equalising for them. The defender’s cross from the right ended up threatening the Braunschweig goal itself, with Fejzic just getting a hand to it to avoid embarrassment. He was also on the end of a cut-back from Leon Guwara, but that was also dealt with by Fejzic.

Müller had made a nightmare return to the Kaiserslautern side against 1. FC Nürnberg in the opening game, but he has proved his worth since then. He did so again to keep out another Braunschweig chance. A corner fell to Gustav Valsvik, who got the ball to Joseph Baffo, with his effort kept out by the Kaiserslautern shot-stopper.

Braunschweig hadn’t really done enough to extend their lead and they were eventually punished for it. Kastaneer, forced moments early to sacrifice his broken protection goggles, got on the end of a long ball down the wing, and played it into the box, presumably looking for Osawe. He stretched out his foot, but it was unlucky Ken Reichel who got the final touch before it went in.

Despite both teams’ efforts, there would not be a winner in this game. A second point for Kaiserslautern, that perhaps they barely deserved, but Braunschweig in the end didn’t do enough to get a morale-boosting second win of the season after concerns about their slow start to the season.