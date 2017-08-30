Wolfsburg duo drop down into the 2. Bundesliga

Christian Träsch with his new Ingolstadt shirt. | Photo: FC Ingolstadt 04.

VfL Wolfsburg confirmed on Wednesday that both Christian Träsch and Paul Seguin have both been allowed to join 2. Bundesliga clubs.

Träsch has signed a four-year deal with hometown club FC Ingolstadt 04, whilst Seguin has joined Dynamo Dresden on a year’s loan.

Meanwhile the Wolves have also extended the contract of midfielder Josuha Guilavogui until 2020.

Träsch returns home

Right-back Träsch, who won ten caps for Germany between 2009 and 2011, leaves Wolfsburg after six years to return to Ingolstadt, having previously played for MTV Ingolstadt, one of the clubs that merged to form the present Ingolstadt club in 2004, as a youngster.

He joined the Wolves in 2011 after stints with 1860 Munich and VfB Stuttgart, and made 124 Bundesliga appearances for them in that time. He also served initially as captain before the armband was handed to Diego Benaglio.

In his final season, one where Wolfsburg only finished 16th in the league, he found his opportunities more limited, with more attack-minded alternatives like Vieirinha and Jakub Blaszczykowski preferred in his preferred role. With the arrivals of William and Paul Verhaegh over the summer, he appeared surplus to requirements.

Harald Gärtner, Managing Director of Sport and Communication, said that the club “are proud that real ‘Schanzer’ is returning to his birthplace.” He believes that Träsch will help to improve the squad with his “quality and experience,” a view that was echoed by Sporting Director Angelo Vier. “He brings a lot of national, as well as international, experience,” to the club, he explained, adding “he is an absolute team-played who will help us on and off the pitch.”

The transfer comes a few days after Marcel Tisserand moved in the opposite direction on a temporary basis.

Paul Seguin with his new number 19 shirt. | Photo: Dynamo Dresden.

Seguin hopes for more football at Dresden

22-year-old Seguin meanwhile moves to Dresden in search of more regular first team football, having not been in the forefront of Andries Jonker’s plans either.

Last season had been something of a breakthrough one for him, playing 22 times in the Bundesliga – scoring one goal – with a couple of further appearances in the DFB-Pokal. He had not been involved with the first team so far this season, with Sporting Director Olaf Rebbe saying the club feels “it’s important for Paul to get regular football,” and that “all involved will benefit from this loan move.”

His Dresden counterpart, Ralf Minge, said they are “glad” that the deal has come together, and he believes that Seguin will “strengthen our team this season.” The player himself added he is looking forward to a change of scenery and that he hopes to “integrate” himself “as soon as possible.”

Another year for Guilavogui

His fellow midfielder Guilavogui still has an important role to play at the Volkswagen Arena though, with a new deal extending his current deal from 2019 to 2020. It is also believed to include a pay rise and a release clause.

The 26-year-old originally joined Wolfsburg in 2014 on loan from Atlético Madrid, a deal that was made permanent two years later. He has appeared 78 times in the Bundesliga over these three years, contributing three goals, as well as in both of the major European competitions.

"It’s wonderful that Josuha sees his future in Wolfsburg”, said Rebbe on the new deal. “His early contract extension is a clear signal that he totally identifies with VfL, the direction we are taking and the city of Wolfsburg.”

Guilavogui meanwhile added that he feels “very much at home in Wolfsburg,” adding that he was to continue developing at the club, as well has “do my all to get back on track with VfL after what was a difficult last season.”

Quotes via FC Ingolstadt 04, VfL Wolfsburg and Dynamo Dresden.