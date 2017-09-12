Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream Score Commentary in Champions League 2017

I’ll be back shortly to bring you all the team news from Wembley ahead of this eagerly-anticipated encounter.

Rocchi, as well all of his assistants, are from Italy. Elenito Di Liberatore and Mauro Tonolini are the linesmen, Alberto Tegoni is the fourth official, whilst Luca Banti and Massimiliano Irrati are behind the goals.

Tonight’s referee will be Gianluca Rocchi. He oversaw Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Monaco at Wembley last season, as well as Dortmund’s 1-1 draw against Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal, exactly six years ago today.

Ömer Toprak is line for his first Dortmund start at the back following two lengthy substitute appearances either side of the international break. Dan-Axel Zagadou will resume his role of filling in at left-back for the injured Schmelzer, with new arrival Jeremy Toljan still settling in. Andrey Yarmolenko will be hoping to be involved as well.

Dortmund though will have to do without more players due to injury. Reus, like Lamela, is not in their Champions League squad due to his long-term knee injury, whilst Raphaël Guerreiro, Erik Durm, Julian Weigl, Sebastian Rode and Andre Schürrle all remain absent. Marcel Schmelzer is out for six weeks after sustaining an ankle injury against Freiburg, whilst Marc Bartra also misses the game with a groin problem and Neven Subotic is a doubt with illness.

Pochettino suggested on Tuesday that new signings Davinson Sánchez - who played under Bosz at AFC Ajax last year – and Serge Aurier will be involved, with the former likely to keep his place in defence. Mousa Dembélé is also expected to return to the starting line-up. Heung-Min Son, who scored five times against Dortmund in his time with Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen, could also come in.

Spurs will have to do without Dele Alli as he begins a three-match European suspension following his red card against Gent last season. Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama, Érik Lamela and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou all remain out injured. Lamela, who is not expected to be back playing until November, was omitted from their Champions League squad in any case.

He describes Dortmund as “an aggressive, dynamic team,” and he is expecting “a very tough game.” Bosz feels that “Spurs have a similar philosophy to us,” and he is looking forward to “a good game.”

Both Pochettino and Peter Bosz, who replaced Thomas Tuchel as the man in charge at Dortmund over the summer, emphasised the importance of this match. The Argentinean believes that “taking three points will be key” given the make-up of the group, with the two sides, plus APOEL, “in theory” challenging for second spot behind Real.

The only previous competitive meeting between these two sides came in the Europa League two seasons ago. Dortmund won the first leg 3-0 before sealing their progress with a 2-1 win at White Hart Lane. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored three goals across both legs with Marco Reus scoring twice in the first. Heung-Min Son scored Tottenham’s goal.

Dortmund currently top the Bundesliga, after just three matches, although they were held to an infuriating goalless draw by SC Freiburg, who played much of the game with ten men, at the weekend. That result did mean they have yet to concede a goal in the league this season, following clean sheets in victories against VfL Wolfsburg and Hertha BSC.

For Dortmund, it is a return to the scene of their defeat in the all-German 2013 final against Bayern Munich. Arjen Robben scored the late winner that condemned them to defeat, “a painful memory” according to Nuri Sahin. He is one of five survivors from the match still with the club, although Lukasz Piszczek is the only other likely to be involved this evening.

They have so far been better on the road this campaign though. They started out with a 2-0 win against Newcastle United, and prepared for this match with a 3-0 victory at Everton. Harry Kane scored twice, with a Christian Eriksen goal sandwiched in-between.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is understandably downplaying the so-called ‘curse’. “The last few games we've played at Wembley we've played well and deserved more,” he said. “It's not worrying me too much, nor the players.”

Tottenham’s record in their temporary home is under much scrutiny. Since the beginning of last season, they have won just once at Wembley – against CSKA Moscow – and have lost four times in seven matches. They drew their last ‘home’ match against Burnley just before the international break after losing to Chelsea the week before. The 2008 Carling Cup final against the Blues is the only other time they have won ‘under the arch’ since the new Wembley opened in 2007 – a total of 12 matches.

The game this evening is of course being played at Wembley Stadium, where Tottenham are playing all of their home matches this season, having played just their European games here last year, as work continues on their new ground on the site of the old White Hart Lane.

Dortmund were in the same group as Real last year and even managed to finish ahead of them. They eventually bowed out in the quarter-finals to AS Monaco, although that tie was overshadowed by the bombing of the Dortmund coach hours before the first leg was due to kick-off. After losing the re-arranged match just 24 hours later, it was always going to be an uphill task to turn the tie around, and so it proved.

With holders Real Madrid also in the group, along with underdogs APOEL, it is tough to see both teams progressing to the knockout stages. Tottenham will be hoping for a better performance than last season, where they finished third in their group and lost in the last-32 of the UEFA Europa League against KAA Gent.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live commentary of the first big clash in this year’s UEFA Champions League group of death between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund. I’m James Rees and I will be talking you through tonight’s action.