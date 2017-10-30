Werder Bremen dismiss head coach Alexander Nouri

(Source: Martin Rose / Bongarts/ Getty Images)

Bundesliga strugglers Werder Bremen have decided to call it a day for manager Alexander Nouri. The German boss' dismissal comes as a result of poor displays from the team, which has left them second from bottom in the league standings.

Bremen's latest 3-0 loss to FC Augsburg didn't help Nouri's case either. There has been growing dissatisfaction amongst the fans who were calling for him to be sacked after the game in Bavaria.

Florian Kohfeldt has been announced as the caretaker manager, for now, there has been no official comment from the club as of yet.

No wins since the start of the season for Nouri

After coming 10 games into the season, one would expect Bremen to be in a decent position, challenging for the European qualification places as they did last season.

However, with no wins, five draws and five defeats since the start of the season, it's no wonder that the Bremen board lost patience with the man who miraculously led the club from being relegation candidates to within European qualification.

The 38-year-old is now the third Bundesliga coach to be sacked this season, after Carlo Ancelotti and Andries Jonker were dismissed earlier in the season.

The only positive for Bremen was the recent 1-0 victory over TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the DFB Pokal, thanks to new signing Ishak Belfodil's winner.

Interim coach Kohfeldt will hope to bring a change to the team's form so far this season. He will get his first chance next week when Bremen travel to the Commerzbank Arena to face Eintracht Frankfurt.