1. FC Nürnberg 1-2 FC Ingolstadt 04: Schnazer record first victory over Der Club

FC Ingolstadt 04 continued their surge up the 2. Bundesliga table under Stefan Leitl with a fourth win in five in a Bavarian derby against 1. FC Nürnberg, the first time they have beaten Der Club.

Stefan Kutschke put them ahead early on, however Kevin Möhwald would equalise shortly before the break.

After a tight second half, a foul by Thorsten Kirschbaum on Dario Lezcano presented a chance for the striker to win the game from the spot, which he took with aplomb.

Möhwald equalises after Kutschke opener

Ingolstadt came into this game with three wins and a draw from their last four games as they move up the table, but had not won against Nürnberg in four previous meetings. Die Schanzer brought in Tobias Schröck for the suspended Marcel Gaus following victory at Arminia Bielefeld last weekend. Der Club recalled Enrico Valentini for Miso Brecko and Eduard Löwen for Edgar Salli from the team beaten by struggling 1. FC Heidenheim.

After a fiery tifo from the home fans before kick-off, both sides started well but it was Ingolstadt who struck first blood. Thomas Pledl received the ball on the right from Schröck and although he began to lose his footing he was still able to place the ball in the middle of the box for Kutschke to score his fourth league goal of the season.

Valentini had two chances to equalise soon after, with a low shot saved by Örjan Nyland and another he put into the side netting. That one would have been controversial though, as Möhwald had controlled the ball with his arm before Cedric Teuchert passed to Valentini. Otherwise though, Ingolstadt appeared to be on top, although Sonny Kittel did nothing to worry Thorsten Kirschbaum with his effort wide.

Although the game was starting to meander by this point, it was slightly against the run of play therefore when the hosts drew level ten minutes before half-time. After an Ingolstadt attack broke down, Teuchert lead the break up the field for his time, eventually setting up Möhwald on his right to fire into the roof of the net.

Kirschbaum mistakes hands Lezcano chance to win it

The parity in the score was reflected in the stalemate that broke out in the second half, with both sides moving the ball around confidently but were insufficiently threatening in the final third. Kittel, in fine goal-scoring form, good only shoot wide after coming in from the left, whilst a chance for Patrick Kammerbauer was taken by Nyland, who like Kirschbaum at the other end had control of any balls put into the box.

The hosts registered a couple more chances as the half wore on. Teuchert struck over from a good position, before Kirschbaum almost registered an unlikely assist. He launched the ball forward after claiming a Tobias Levels cross, finding Mikael Ishak, and the Swede’s shot took a deflection before being kept out by Nyland.

Moments later and Kirschbaum suddenly became the villain for his side. He took a poor touch on the ball, and in his attempt to reclaim it managed to foul the prowling Lezcano, with referee Felix Zwayer pointing to the spot. Substitute Lezcano, replacement for the first goalscorer Kutschke, took the penalty himself, beating a static Kirschbaum to restore Ingolstadt’s lead.

The game appeared to open up in the latter stages, with Kittel having two chances to seal the win. The first, after a deflected pass from Lezcano, was just kept out by an out-stretched Kirschbaum, before he put the second wide a couple of minutes later. Nürnberg did not get close to denying them the win though, with Ingolstadt’s their first three points against them in their 13-year history taking them up to fifth, two points behind the Franconian side.