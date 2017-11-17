Hertha BSC vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Match Preview: Dárdai's Blau-Weiß looking to end poor run against the Foals

Hertha will look to repeat last season's dominant 3-0 victory over Gladbach this time around(Source: TF - Images via Getty)

Hertha BSC take on Borussia Mönchengladbach in match-week 12 of the German Bundesliga as both sides look to improve their mixed form so far this season.

Four points separate the two teams ahead of the game, a victory for Gladbach could take them closer to the European places. For Hertha, three points will mean they can reduce the deficit of points to just one against the Foals.

Gladbach have dominated this fixture in the past

Hertha's visiting opponents have been usually dominant in this particular fixture, however, last season Die Alte Dame emerged with three points thanks to Salomon Kalou's hattrick in a 3-0 victory for Dárdai's men.

Gladbach coach Dieter Hecking will hope his side can draw inspiration from their recent exploits against the Berlin side as they hope to get closer to European qualification.

Both teams with significant absentees for this one

In terms of team news and player availability, both managers are missing key players in all departments on the pitch.

For Hertha, Dárdai will miss attacker Julian Schieber, Niklas Stark, Valentin Stocker as well as Vladimír Darida. However, the return of Australian international Matthew Leckie will surely be a welcome news for Dárdai's men.

For Gladbach, Hecking will not be able to depend on the returning Ibrahima Traoré, however, the Foals boss will welcome the return of striker Raúl Bobadilla who is in contention for the game.

Young Slovakian international László Bénes is likely to miss this one -along with Jonas Hofmann and Tobias Strobl.

Hertha looking to make it four unbeaten

After going through the whole month of October without a win, Dárdai's side finally picked up some form late in the month and are now unbeaten in three games on the bounce ahead of their home game.

The 3-3 draw with VfL Wolfsburg two weeks ago saw David Selke's late strike rescue a point for Dárdai's side. He will be hoping to go two better this time around against Gladbach.

Veteran forward Vedad Ibišević will hope to get another goal against Gladbach, he leads with three assists for Hertha. Kalou will look to score against Gladbach once again and help Hertha beat the Foals like he did last season with his game-winning hat-trick.

After a poor October, Dárdai will be aiming for a better November with games in the UEFA Europa League and 1. FC Köln coming up later in the month.

Gladbach will aim to continue good form

Since their 1-5 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, Hecking's team have enjoyed an upturn in form in all competitions and are four games unbeaten heading into the clash at the Olympiastadion.

Gladbach defender Jannik Vestergaard has been in great form so far this season and has three goals in his past four games. The Great Dane will be aiming to attack the Hertha defense at set-pieces once again and grab another goal.

The Foals' dominance in this fixture is to be noted, they have won the last six of the seven games against the Berlin side. Last season's 3-0 loss against Dárdai's side was rectified by the 1-0 win later thanks to young László Bénes's solitary goal.

Hecking will hope his side can learn from past lessons against Hertha and continue their dominance in this fixture.