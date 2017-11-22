1. FC Köln vs Arsenal Live Stream Score Commentary in Europa League 2017

I’ll be back with the team news, which should be out around 5pm UK time/GMT ahead of the 6pm kick-off. In the meantime, take a look at our preview of the match.

The referee from Russia this evening is Vladislav Bezborodov, who has not taken charge of either side before. His assistants will be Valeri Danchenko and Maksim Gavrilin, the fourth official is Aleksei Lunev whilst the goal-line assistants will be Kirill Levnikov and Igor Fedotov. All are from Russia as well.

Jorge Meré, whose appearances for Köln have been limited by a hip problem, will join Dominic Maroh in defence, although according to Kicker this is as much to prepare for the weekend Bundesliga match against Hertha BSC, for which Frederik Sörensen is suspended.

They add to an injury list that already includes Germany international and Effzeh skipper Jonas Hector, Dominique Heintz, Marco Höger, Marcel Risse and Christian Clemens. Claudio Pizarro and Tim Handwerker are unregistered and are unavailable as well.

Köln are riddled with injury problems. Simon Zoller suffered a thigh injury in the defeat at Mainz and has been ruled out for the rest of 2017, whilst Leonardo Bittencourt tweaked his adductor during the week.

Olivier Giroud is likely to start as well, after missing out completely on the Spurs game through injury. Ospina will most likely be in goal, after missing the two games against Red Star due to a groin strain.

Theo Walcott is one senior player who has played in every match but he didn’t train on Wednesday due to illness and is not expected to be involved. That gives an opportunity to Danny Welbeck to return from a muscle strain that has kept him out for a month, with Wenger confirming he will start.

The good news for Köln is that none of that trio are likely to be involved, having been left out of Arsenal’s three following Europa League matches as Wenger has increasingly handed responsibility to youngsters like Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The Arsenal boss said on Wednesday that the younger players who have appeared have “done extremely well.”

Once the match got underway, Jhón Córdoba lobbed David Ospina to give the Billy Goats the lead, but a change of shape from Arsène Wenger at half-time led to goals from Sead Kolasinac, Alexis Sánchez and Héctor Bellerín to win the match for the Gunners.

Arsenal won the meeting between these two sides at the start of the campaign. The game will be best remembered for the invasion of an estimated 25,000 Köln fans on Germany, with only a fraction having officially-allocated tickets. The subsequent chaos led to the game being delayed by an hour and earned Köln a €60,000 fine.

Since the win against BATE, they’ve lost 3-0 to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and 1-0 on Saturday away at 1. FSV Mainz 05. Arsenal on the other hand bounced back from their defeat to Manchester City before the international break by beating North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Saturday lunchtime, boosting the morale of the Gunners support until the next defeat!

They need to beat Arsenal though to realistically keep those hopes alive. If they get a draw they will need BATE to get something against Red Star in the other game, although a draw between those two sides would – just – keep Köln alive even if they lose.

Köln’s euphoric 5-2 victory over BATE Borisov on matchday four might not have been enough to inspire their domestic form – they are still without a win in the Bundesliga – but it gives them a chance of reaching the last-32 of this competition.

Arsenal are already assured of their place in the knockout rounds, despite a highly-uninspiring goalless draw with Red Star Belgrade in their previous match. Thanks to their superior head-to-head with the Serbians, a draw is all they need to secure top spot in Group H.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK’s coverage of the UEFA Europa League match between 1. FC Köln and Arsenal, at what is set to be a raucous RheinEnergieStadion. I’m James Rees and I will be keeping you up-to-date this evening.