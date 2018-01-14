1. FC Köln 2-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach: Terodde's dream debut seals massive Rheinderby win for Billy Goats

Simon Terodde became an instant hero for 1. FC Koln after scoring the winning goal for the Billy Goats in the final minute of the game against Borussia Mönchengladbach at the RheinEnergieStadion to seal a massive three points for the bottom side in the Bundesliga.

In a first half that didn't have very many chances, Frederik Sørensen netted the opening goal for the home side 11 minutes before half-time to give the home fans and players just the lift that they needed.

The Foals, though, fought back in the second half and they levelled proceedings when Raffael rifled the ball into the back of the net via the crossbar at the second time of asking.

Just as it looked like the Rheinderby was going to finish all square, up stepped Terodde on his debut for this new club to head home a fantastic winner for the Billy Goats, who really needed the three points in their quest for survival.

Visitor's missed early chances to take the lead

As expected, the hosts started the game very nervous given their predictament and that gave the visitors the incentive early on and they came close to opening the scoring on a couple of occasions.

The first chance they created fell the way of Lars Stindl after a great passage of play which saw the forward get a snap shot away towards goal but the shot was well-saved by Timo Horn.

The second chance was an even better one as Christoph Kramer found himself unmarked at the back post after a flick on from a corner but instead of putting the ball into the back of the net, the midfielder put his shot into the side netting with the goal gaping.

After these early chances though the hosts seemed to finally woke up and they came close to an opening goal when a shot from Miloš Jojić was well-saved by Yann Sommer from the edge of the box.

Sørensen gave the Billy Goats lift-off 11 minutes before half-time

Minutes later, though, the hosts did get the crucial breakthrough in the game, 11 minutes before half-time, when a great free-kick into the box from Jojic found Sørensen at the back post and via his right knee, the ball found it's way into the back of the net under the diving Sommer.

That gave the crowd the lift that they needed but they were almost stunned into silence just before half-time when a long ball forward found Patrick Herrmann in loads of space but his dragged shot just went wide of the goal with the keeper beaten.

The whistle went just after this chance much to the relief of the hosts but they knew that the job was only half done in such an important game for them giving that they sat at the bottom of the table needing to start the new year with a win to close the gap to the teams above them.

The Foals stepped it up in the second half as Raffael netted the equaliser

The second half took it's time to get going but when it did the visitors started to show why they are as high up the table as they are as they went in search of an equliser.

They really should have equalised with their first meaningful attack of the second half when a great cross from Raffael found Thorgan Hazard unmarked at the back post with just the keeper to beat but he put his header across the goal and then from the follow up, Stindl put his shot wide.

It wasn't long though until they did find an equaliser as Raffael, who came on as a substitute at the start of the second half, rifled home at the second time of asking after Herrmann saw his shot well-saved by Horn before Raffael's first shot was blocked on the line.

The hosts needed to respond to the equaliser and they almost did straight away as just like in the first half, Jojic delivered a great free-kick into the box to the unmarked Sørensen, but this time he put his shot over the bar with just the keeper to beat.

Terodde headed home with the last kick of the game to seal a massive win for his side in their battle for survival

As the game went on, it became an end to end game but both sides defended well until Terodde, on debut, headed home a great cross into the back of the net from Konstantin Rausch with the last action of the game to seal a vital three points for the Billy Goats which should give them immense confidence in their battle for survival during the second half of the season.