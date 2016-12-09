Mario Balotelli says a move back to Inter Milan would be ‘complicated’

Balotelli in action in the Europa League recently / Getty Images / Valery Hache

Nice striker Mario Balotelli has said a return back to Inter Milan would be ‘complicated’ as he looks to resurrect his career in Ligue 1.

Since moving to the South of France on a free after another ill-fated spell in the Premier League with Liverpool, the 26-year-old would consider moving back to Italy if it was right, but for Inter’s rivals Milan.

In his first spell with the Nerazzurri, Balotelli didn’t hide the fact that his affection lie with the Rossoneri which angered a lot of supporters. But at the moment the controversial Balotelli is concentrating on Nice as they look to win the Ligue 1 title.

Balotelli hails Favre as one of the ‘best coaches’ he’s ever had

The Italian international has rarely found a manager that has got the best out of him, Roberto Mancini was somebody that did for a while at both Inter and Manchester City. But Balotelli feels current Nice manager Lucien Favre is improving him as a player.

“Favre has a great character. He knows how to deal with young players and I really like him. I have to say that Roberto Mancini is really special for me, but I think Favre is one of the best coaches I’ve had,” said Balotelli.

Balotelli has performed well this season, scoring six goals so far. And with ambitions to one day win the Ballon D’or Balotelli feels Favre is helping to become better in front of goal, saying: “I want to become a better player in front of goal, I hope I can score a lot of goals with him."

‘Never say never’ as Balotelli hints at a return to Italy

Despite having allegiances with both Milan sides it would be a surprise if Balotelli did opt for the Nerazzurri once again, but the 26-year-old said ‘Inter is very complicated’ when asked about a return.

But Balotelli did say that he would consider Italy again if he decides his future is not with Nice after this season. The striker said: “Never say never, if I return to Italy I’d think of Milan.”