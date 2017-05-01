AC Milan linked with Napoli's Faouzi Ghoulam

Faouzi Ghoulam has impressed with Napoli this season in the Serie A(Source: Emilio Andreoli)

AC Milan have been linked with a move for Napoli's Faouzi Ghoulam in the summer. The Rossoneri are rumoured to have serious interest in the Algerian international.

Ghoulam has been a very effective player for La Partenopei this season, having registered seven assists in all competitions till as Maurizio Sarri's side challenge for a Champions league spot in the Serie A.

Milan have spoken with Ghoulam's agents

Milan have reportedly held a meeting with Ghoulam's agents discussing the possibility of a transfer for the full-back, who moved to Napoli from Saint-Étienne in 2014.

According to reports from Calciomercato.com, Milan's sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli met with Ghoulam's agents to negotiate a deal after rumours suggesting that the Napoli man wants a "change of scenery" in this summer transfer window.

Calciomercato also made claims that Ghoulam is excited by the idea of working with Vincenzo Montella and that he "likes" the former Fiorentina boss and also the sporting director, Mirabelli.

It is reported that Napoli will demand a fee of €15 million for the Algerian, given the fact that he has just one year left on his contract.

Ghoulam arrival depends on De Sciglio

Despite all the rumours, it is also reported that Ghoulam's transfer will be dependent on the future of Mattia De Sciglio at San Siro.

De Sciglio's agent, Giovanni Branchini is due to meet with the Milan negotiation team at the Diavolo's Casa Milan headquarters to conclude business and confirm his client's future with the club.

Montella's men are sixth in the Serie A table after their recent 1-1 draw with Crotone. The Rossoneri's troubles in qualifying for Europe have intensified and Montella needs to get his tactics right in the games remaining for the club.

De Sciglio has been linked with a move to numerous high-profile clubs recently.

Milan's next fixture is against A.S. Roma at the San Siro on Sunday, while Napoli are in action on Saturday as they host Cagliari.