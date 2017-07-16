Roma confirm capture of Cengiz Under

Cengiz meets Roma supporters upon his arrival (Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Roma have completed the signing of 20-year-old Turkish international Cengiz Under for a fee believed to be in the region of €13.4 million.

The attacking midfielder flew into the Italian capital on Friday evening to undergo a medical and put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal from Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday morning.

Cengiz has netted twice in four appearances for the Turkish senior squad and has vowed to knuckle down and earn a starting berth before the Serie A season commences.

'Delighted to be here'

Cengiz wasted little time in endearing himself to the Giallorossi faithful, stating: "I'm delighted to be here and very excited about meeting the fans. My aim is to earn myself a regular starting berth as quickly as possible."

He arrives as a highly promising youngster having only turned 20 on the day he flew into Rome.

“We are extremely happy with the arrival of Cengiz, a player with great technical ability,” noted sporting director Monchi.

“We are confident he will quickly adjust to his new surroundings and his quality and talent will be a valuable addition to our squad.”

Cengiz poses for pictures with supporters (Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Europe)

Summer spree

The midfielder becomes the seventh addition under new sporting director Monchi as Roma aim to dethrone Juventus at the summit of Italian football.

Maxime Gonalons arrived from Olympique Lyonnais and the Giallorossi moved swiftly to make Bruno Peres' move from Torino permanent.

Hector Moreno has also joined from PSV Eindhoven and Federico Fazio, who spent last season on loan, has made his switch permanent for €2.8 million.

The 22-year-old Dutch international Rick Karsdop was brought in from Feyenoord earlier in the window while the club exercised their buy-back clause in Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.