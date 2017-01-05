Clement Lenglet swaps Nancy for Sevilla

Clement Lenglet of Nancy during the ceremony for the UNFP Trophy Awards on May 8, 2016 in Paris, France.

Sevilla have signed promising defender Clement Lenglet from Nancy for an estimated £4.25m.

The 21-year-old signs a four-year deal at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium after completing a medical on Thursday morning.

Lenglet replaces fellow Frenchman Timothee Kolodziejczak in Seville after the centre-back departed for Borussia Monchengladbach this week.

Lenglet certainly a promising talent

Nancy reportedly asked the Andalusian side to delay the transfer until January 31st so they could source an adequate replacement for Lenglet, such was his importance to the team that won the Ligue 2 title last year.

The French under-21 international made 86 official appearances for ASNL since his debut during the 2013/14 campaign. His impressive and mature performances saw the youngster installed as vice-captain while he has worn the armband on a number of occasions.

Lenglet’s transition from France’s second to first division has been flawless and his 18 league appearances this term have helped his former side advance further from the automatic relegation places.

Nancy currently sit in 13th courtesy of a superb run of form that has seen the eastern outfit lose just twice in their last 13 games across all competitions. Pablo Correa’s loss of his left-footed defender, who has made the most interceptions (49) in the league this term, will, despite the club's request, happen with immediate effect.

An impressive addition for Sevilla

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli spoke earlier this month about his desire to add more defensive-minded personnel to an already capable squad and, in the form of Lenglet, the Europa League champions have now secured the services of a talented centre-back with the crucial ability to play out from the back.

Clement Lenglet will surely fit into Sampaoli’s flowing philosophy which has seen Los Rojiblancos to third in the La Liga table - just four points adrift of leaders Real Madrid - during the Argentine's first season at the helm.

Sevilla have conceded 21 goals in 16 La Liga matches thus far, alongside just three in six Champions League games, but have heavily relied on the likes of Adil Rami, Nicolas Pareja and Gabriel Mercado in defence.

Lenglet will be a welcome addition to the squad when one considers Kolodziejczak’s departure and the fact that Sevilla will have played 11 domestic matches before hosting Leicester City in the Champions League on 22 February.

The defender could make his debut away to Real Sociedad on Saturday.

"I'm very happy to be at this club."

"I am very happy to be at this club, it is a great club with great players and I'm very happy," Lenglet told Sevilla's official website in Spanish.

"Sevilla, for me, is a great club for young players." He continued. "I think that 's important for me to be here."

Lenglet is now the sixth French player within the ranks in Sevilla, including the likes of on-loan midfielder Samir Nasri and former Stoke midfielder Steven N'Zonzi. When asked about his countrymen, he proclaimed:

"[Whether it is] Gameiro or Rami, all players passing through Seville are examples and I am very happy to be here in Seville because it is a very, very big club."