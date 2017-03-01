Real Madrid 3-3 Las Palmas: Bale sent off as Ronaldo rescues Real with two late goals

On a night where the headlines were stolen by Barcelona and Luis Enrique, Real Madrid required another dramatic comeback to come away with a point at home to Las Palmas.

Having gone in at half-time with the score at 1-1, an exciting game started to go completely wrong for Zinedine Zidane's men in the second half, as Gareth Bale was sent off before Jonathan Viera and Kevin-Prince Boateng got on the score-sheet to send the visitors into a comfortable lead.

Madrid toiled for a while and just as it looked like all hope was lost, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up as he so often does.

Winning and scoring a penalty to pull it back to 3-2, Ronaldo then nodded in an 89th minute equaliser to preserve Real's unbeaten home record this season.

Madrid hungry to go back top

Barcelona's 6-1 demolition of Sporting Gijon had seen Luis Enrique's side take a temporary lead at the top of the La Liga table, one that Real Madrid thought they had cut out within 40 seconds as Alvaro Morata had the ball in the net.

Gareth Bale saw his cross from the right prodded in by the Spanish striker, who was correctly denied by a raised flag from the linesman.

Isco strikes, but so does Tana

It didn't matter though, as Isco took his chance in a rare start to break the deadlock with just seven minutes played.

Las Palmas' high line makes for exciting football but is always risky when playing against quality midfield opposition, something that Toni Kroos made them aware of with a fantastic through-ball as Isco broke past the offside trap, bearing down on goal and slotting home calmly.

However, if the home fans were hoping that Isco's strike would see the floodgates open, they were horribly wrong, as Las Palmas levelled things up less than two minutes later.

It was a fantastic individual goal by Tana to beat Keylor Navas, as he span Sergio Ramos on the edge of the area before driving forward and smashing the ball into the top corner.

Morata frustrated as Las Palmas threaten

Order looked like it had been restored just five minutes afterwards, as Morata had the ball in the net once more, the offside flag again denying him after another good finish.

That wasn't to say that Madrid responded well to conceding an equaliser, as Las Palmas continued to take the game to the hosts with a performance that made for uncomfortable viewing if you were willing on the Galacticos.

Jese Rodriguez, formerly of Real Madrid, did brilliantly after cutting in from the left to set up another big name in Kevin-Prince Boateng, only for the midfielder to slice wide of goal.

Bale sees red as Real are rocked

The game really did change just minutes into the second half, as Real lost a key man in the form of Bale, to a red card.

Uncharacteristically for the Welshman, he hacked at Jonathan Viera after losing the ball, not once but twice, before shoving his opponent over right under the referee's eye, just as a yellow card was about to be branded.

The Island visitors quickly set about taking advantage of their extra man, and it was that man Viera who put them ahead from the penalty spot soon after.

Sergio Ramos gave the spot-kick away with a blatant handball, diving to stop a shot, before comically pleading with the referee that the ball had struck his face. Viera stepped up and converted, the ball flicking up into the net off Navas' foot.

10-men Real needed time to regroup as Zidane sought a way back into the game, but weren't afforded one as 13th placed Las Palmas turned a one goal lead into two before their fans had even finished celebrating the second.

Having missed a good chance in the opening period of the game, Boateng made no mistake second time around as he beat both Marcelo and Navas to a loose ball, rounding the 'keeper and leaving himself with an open goal.

Visitors bid to cling on

Having dusted himself off from the handball incident, captain Ramos nearly did what he so often does by making up for a defensive error with a goal, but could only strike the bar with a header, as Las Palmas raced up the other end only for Jese's curler to be pushed away by Navas.

Zidane looked to his bench in search of options, and two substitutions almost combined to pull a goal back with 18 minutes remaining. Lucas Vasquez stormed down the right wing before cutting a perfect ball back into Karim Benzema's path, the Frenchman disappointing as he smashed a first time shot into the stands.

Ronaldo to the rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo was extremely poor throughout, but did provide his team with a chance to pull one back as his cross flicked off a hand in the area with five minutes remaining. On the advice of his assistant, the referee awarded a penalty, from which Ronaldo scored.

Having slotted the spot-kick home, the inevitable seemed upon us, and so it came. With pressure piling on the Las Palmas goal, Ronaldo was there again with another moment of divine intervention, rising highest from a corner to power a header into the net, and inject another burst of life into Madrid's title chase.

What now for the title race?

Whilst Madrid saved themselves by coming from two goals down against Villarreal at the weekend, but they couldn't do quite the same on Wednesday and now find themselves a point behind league leaders Barcelona with just one game in hand.

Sevilla lie in third, also with a game in hand over Barca, just four points behind Real, meaning that nothing remains decided after another thrilling night of Spanish football.