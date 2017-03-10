Opinion: Has Barcelona’s historic comeback restored the magic into the Champions League?

Above: Barcelona celebrating Sergio Roberto's goal in the 6-1 win over PSG | Photo: Getty Images/Xavier Laine

Wednesday night brought arguably the best comeback in the recent memory of modern football, with Barcelona defying the odds and a 4-0 deficit to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 at the Nou Camp and go through 6-5 on aggregate.

It capped off what has been arguably the most memorable round of 16 in the competitions recent history, with the excellent clashes between Arsenal and Bayern Munich and Manchester City and Monaco to name a few.

It certainly isn’t over yet with two more match days before the start of the quarter-finals and it looks to be a good one if this round is anything to go by.

The Champions League has come under some slack of late but to ponder the question, has Barcelona’s comeback restored the magic in Europe’s leading domestic competition?

Drifting through the opening stages

Personally as a Manchester United fan who has suffered too much in the last few years, the Champions League group stages rarely appeal to me, not only because my side fail appear but that they lack many tasty fixtures.

The reason that the latter stages of the competition are so fun is the possibilities of some excellent ties, we are expected to get that again with; Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund already through and Manchester City, Juventus, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid all expected to join come next Wednesday night.

I understand and respect the concept of the Champions League, I love the fact that it gives the likes of the FC Rostov’s to shine and shock on the elite stage and certainly would prefer that to the ‘super league’ that the big and frankly, greedy, clubs are crying out for.

Though I do love to see the minnows get their opportunity and I am sure that it is great their own fans, seeing a minnow host a giant on a cold week-day in the backside of the continent is certainly not appealing.

Though they usually throw up some shocks like Rostov’s 3-2 win over Bayern this season and two big sides clashing, the group stages are usually easily predictable. It is easy to see who will go through and means that they lack any excitement or surprise.

Battle of the airwaves

Football is now a billion-dollar industry, and if Wednesday's game is anything to go by rightfully so. Millions and millions across the globe look to tune in to witness their favourite sides, and in Wednesday's case a piece of history.

However the money in football can also be seen as a double-edged sword, as the prices of football began to rise to the highest bidder the more excluded the majority of the willing audience have become.

In my lifetime I remember that the Champions League was always on either Sky Sports or ITV. I never had the chance to see matches of terrestrial television but watching the Champions League on ITV brought me some of my best memories as fan, including United's 2008 triumph over Chelsea.

Times have changed since then with the emergence of BT Sport as the big-hitter for televised sport, having taken all the rights to both the Champions League and Europa League. I have my own opinions on BT Sport and their quality of punditry, but I feel that the big problem here is that people are missing the opportunity to watch Europe's best sides go head-to-head.

Paying a subscription just to watch the two competitions on BT is certainly not worth the price. It certainly won't be getting better any time soon with the broadcaster signing a new £1.18 billion deal to retain the rights until 2021 nearly £300 million more than they originally paid back in 2013.

It is obvious that people are willing to pay the prices as broadcasters look to have better incentives than their rivals. These ridiculous amounts will continue to rise as the years roll on and until people decide to protest with their remotes, things are very unlikely to change.

I won’t deny that when watching the now historic comeback in Catalonia on Wednesday night, I knew that I had witnessed something very special something that I can pass down in a few years, stating where I was when I witnessed one of the great comebacks.

Its excellence can’t be denied but as I have said the knockout stages is where the competition truly begins and this game only cements how great knock-out football can truly be. However, where the competition is lacking is in its opening stages, and as shown - decreasing your potential TV audience reach doesn’t help its improvement.

The Champions League will always be magical, I argue that it is the second most coveted trophy in world football only behind the World Cup. But unless something is improved concerning the tournament's opening stages and broadcasters continue to turn off, these types of glorious matches will become more of a rarity.