Barcelona 4-2 Valencia: Messi double inspires the hosts to a crucial victory in their hunt of Real Madrid

Lionel Messi picked apart ten-man Valencia as Barcelona kept their hopes of winning La Liga alive, despite a nervy defensive display at Camp Nou. Central defender Eliaquim Mangala gave the visitors a chance of a surprise win with the opening goal, before his dismissal in the incident that allowed Barcelona a penalty ultimately created too tough a task for Valencia.

Mangala heads Valencia into a surprise lead

Luis Enrique made five changes from the Barcelona side that lost to Deportivo La Coruna last weekend and set about attempting to chase down Real Madrid at the helm of La Liga with an attacking 3-4-3 formation. The return of Neymar bolstered their hopes as they took on a rejuvenated Valencia side who look set to avoid an unthinkable relegation. It was the Brazilian's 500th career appearance at just 25-years old.

Valencia's defence looked shaky early on as Luis Suarez found room before being thwarted by Eliaquim Mangala's block and then Diego Alves' save. The resulting corner fell to Javier Mascherano who fired wide with an ambitious volley considering he has still not netted for Barcelona. Suarez gradually began to cause further problems, particularly down the inside left channel, leaving Martin Montoya on the floor as he cut inside. The Uruguayan squared the ball to Lionel Messi who saw his hacked effort stopped on the line by the covering Jose Luis Gaya. Moments later Messi worked his magic as he beat three Valencia defenders and curled over as Barcelona went through the gears.

Yet it was the visitors who came closest to breaking the deadlock in the opening 20 minutes as Barcelona showed nerves in defence. A poor clearance from Gerard Pique fell to Carlos Soler who smashed a volley that forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a smart stop.

Barcelona looked to respond but without any real intensity and eventually they were made to pay. Munir El Haddadi latched onto a long ball before being blocked by ter Stegen. The following corner was whipped onto the head of Mangala as he eased Ivan Rakitic out of the way and nodded Valencia into a shock lead.

Mangala opened the scoring before going from hero to zero (photo: Getty Images)

Dramatic end to the first half as Barcelona double is pegged back by 10-man Valencia

That lead would only last five minutes as Valencia were caught out by shoddy defending. A quick throw from Neymar cut open the visiting defence and found Suarez who opened his body and slotted the ball past Diego Alves and into the bottom corner.

The equaliser seemed to bolster Barcelona as they went close to taking the lead moments later. Messi picked himself up from a reckless Mangala challenge before firing the resulting free-kick just over.

An eventful first half for Mangala ended in abrupt fashion just minutes before the break. The Manchester City loanee completely misjudged a Messi through ball and ultimately pulled Suarez to the floor with the striker bearing down on goal. The France international had already been booked for his previous challenge on Messi but received a straight red after the referee pointed to the spot. Messi stepped up and slotted Barcelona into the lead with his seventh penalty and 40th goal of the season.

However, the drama was not finished for the opening 45 minutes as Valencia struck back with the final kick of the half. Gaya found space between Rakitic and Pique before pulling the ball back to Munir and he duly equalised to give his loan side hope against the 21-year old's parent Club.

Messi wastes little time in restoring the hosts lead

As expected, Barcelona notched up the pressure at the start of the second half with Neymar tricking his way past the Valencia defence but unable to make decisive contact as he bore down on goal. Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo showed his pace as he broke away before releasing Soler who clipped his effort straight at ter Stegen.

However, it only took six minutes for Barcelona to make their numerical advantage count. Messi threaded through Neymar who saw his shot saved by the feet of Diego Alves. The resulting corner fell to Mascherano who nudged the ball to Messi before the Argentine shifted the ball from left to right and fired past Diego Alves at his near post.

The chances began to fall thick and fast for the hosts. Andres Iniesta curled an effort at Diego Alves before Suarez picked out the side netting from a tight angle. Neymar then fired a tempting cross-shot that was inches away from connecting with Iniesta. Moments later Messi picked out Rafinha who smashed his strike straight at Diego Alves.

Messi is hard to defend against with 11 men, let alone 10 (photo: Getty Images)

Andre Gomes puts the result beyond doubt after numerous Barcelona chances

The question was beginning to change to how many would Barcelona score than could they win, as Suarez curled another effort over the top with the hosts camped in Valencia's half. Messi then weaved his way through the visiting defence oncemore before forcing Diego Alves into a diving stop, parrying the ball to Suarez who knocked the ball wide when he should have scored. Neymar then fired over as Barcelona toyed with putting the game beyond doubt.

Iniesta won a free-kick in a dangerous position as he was hauled down by Cancelo. Neymar stepped up and cracked his effort against the outside of the post as he went close to securing a goal on his landmark appearance.

The chances continued to fall to the Brazilian as he mishit one straight at Diego Alves before firing a second effort over, as he looked for his 100th Barcelona goal. However, Neymar was to ultimately be the provider as he stormed down the left flank before picking out substitute Andre Gomes with the midfielder finally putting the game to bed for the hosts.

As the full-time whilst blew, Luis Enrique would have been pondering a shaky defensive display that had been overshadowed by typically fluent attacks, though will be relieved to come away with a crucial three points as Barcelona hunt down arch rivals Real Madrid in the chase for the La Liga title.