Atletico Madrid vs Leicester City Live Stream Score Commentary in UEFA Champions League 2017

Atleti saw off Bayer Leverkusen in the last round to reach this stage, but don't come into the game off the back of a win either, as they drew 1-1 away to bitter rivals Real Madrid on Saturday. That man Griezmann got on the scoresheet with an 85th minute equaliser.

Apart from their fantastic defence, key to Atleti's fortunes tonight will be Antoine Griezmann, with the talented Frenchman enjoying a wonderful season so far. If he's on form, Leicester will struggle to cope.

Indeed, Diego Simeone's side have conceded just 24 league goals this season and topped a group that contained Bayern Munich. Adding to that, they are 10 points from league leaders Real domestically, so can afford to throw all their resources at the Champions League, a competition in which they've lost two finals in the past three years. So, they won't be lacking motivation.

Some have suggested that, despite the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid left in the competition, Atletico are the worst team Leicester could have faced due to their extremely well drilled defence.

Shakespeare rested a number of key players in Sunday’s defeat ahead of the trip to the Vicente Calderón, with Shinji Okazaki, Riyad Mahrez, Danny Simpson, Christian Fuchs and Wilfred Ndidi all named on the bench on Sunday. Mahrez, Simpson and Fuchs will be expected to return to the side while Slimani could keep his place in the squad. However, one big absentee will be Morgan, with Shakespeare confirming he has a back injury.

Foxes fans wouldn’t have expected for their side to get this far in the competition. However, having eased through their group, they then turned around a first-leg loss against Sevilla with Wes Morgan and Albrighton giving them a historic win, and they will hope for a similar result this time around.

Since taking over Shakespeare managed to lead Leicester to five consecutive victories and up into 11th in the league, but that run came to an end on Sunday with the visit to Everton. It was madness at Goodison Park from the off with three goals in ten minutes from Tom Davies, Islam Slimani and Marc Albrighton. However, Ronald Koeman’s men took over from there with further goals Romelu Lukaku and Phil Jagielka gave them a comfortable victory, but all focus will now be on the trip to the Spanish capital for the Foxes.

The Foxes have improved immensely since Claudio Ranieri’s departure after the 2-1 defeat at Sevilla, with Craig Shakespeare taking over and completely turning the ship in the opposite direction.

There has been a complete turnaround at the King Power Stadium of late, with Leicester City’s adventure in Europe’s elite competition continuing, as they will now look to defy the odds once again and reach the last four of the Champions League.

Good evening everyone, and welcome to our live coverage of today's UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg clash between Atletico Madrid and Leicester City. Yes, you read that right. We're Aaron Stokes, Oliver Emmerson and Danial Kennedy and we'll be taking you through the evening's proceedings, right up and past kick-off in this mouthwatering fixture. It's all set to get underway at 19:45 BST, so stick with us!