Tony Adams recruits familiar faces as he vows to give La Liga strugglers Granada a kick up the backside

Adams pictured overseeing training at Granada's training ground (photo: Granada FC twitter)

Tony Adams was defiant as he vowed to do his best to turn Granada's fortunes around at the bottom of La Liga, and he's already turned to some familiar faces on British shores to help him.

Having been working with the club for five months, former Arsenal captain Adams was catapulted into a managerial position on Monday, with the sacked Lucas Alcaraz leaving Granada second bottom of La Liga, seven points from safety with as many games left.

The news was greeted with some laughter on British shores, with few even of knowledge that the tough tackling ex-centre-back had taken up a position in Spain, but Adams was quick to let the media know that he'll be taking his position seriously.

Ready to rumble

Speaking at a news conference the day after his announcement, Adams admitted that he "didn't see this coming."

However, he's certainly ready to go about some 'tough' work with the players.

"I'm very much an interim coach," said Adams.

"I'm here to give the players a kick up the a**e and win games. I have 40 years of experience. Practice makes perfect, that is my way.

"I want us to be tough to beat, we've conceded too many goals. We will fight to win every game, that is what the president wants, it is what the fans want."

New recruits?

With Granada's run-in including fixtures against Real Madrid and Sevilla, Adams hasn't even been afforded a comfortable start to the job, with 10th placed Celta Vigo visiting on Sunday.

However, he's already sought after some players to help him complete what he called a 'miracle', with former Premier League players Kieran Richardson and Nigel Reo-Coker currently taking part in a trial spell at the club.

Whether it is the most bizarre sporting story of 2017 or not will probably be decided by the extent of Adams' success of failure in the role, but he's of just one belief looking to the weekend.

"Our focus right now is winning on Sunday. We need to be a tough unit. We have a job to do in the next seven games."

You certainly do, Tony.