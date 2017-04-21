La Liga: Tony Adams' Granada lose again as Spain gears up for El Clasico

(photo: Getty Images / Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno)

Tony Adams' Granada lost their second straight game under his stewardship as they were well beaten at Sevilla on Friday evening.

Brazilian midfielder Ganso scored either side of half-time to help the Europa League holders towards three points, leaving Granada spiralling even further towards the drop.

Granada woes continue

They suffered the worse possible start, having a player stretchered off and conceding a goal within five minutes of kick-off.

Matthieu Saunier was the unlucky man, taken off a minute before Ganso opened the scoring with a calm finish inside the area after the defence had made it all too easy for him.

Sevilla had a host of opportunities to make it 2-0 as the game progressed and would eventually do so through Ganso again as he took full advantage inside the area, tapping after impressive footwork from Sergio Escudero.

Sevilla could, and should, have had a third and even had a goal ruled out, but had to settle for just the two as Granada 'keeper Guillermo Ochoa produced a string of good saves.

El Clasico awaits

Attentions in Spain will now largely turn towards Sunday's El Clasico fixture between Real Madrid and Barcelona, one which could go a long way to determining which team lifts the league trophy next month.

Real Madrid currently have the advantage, three points clear at the top with a game in hand, meaning that they'll still have it in their own hands if they lost on Sunday.

However, with seven and six games left respectively for the two teams, Real stretching their lead to nine (plus a better head-to-head record after the pair drew in November) would likely prove decisive.

Barcelona's task will only be made harder by the absence of Neymar after they failed in their attempts to get his three game suspension lifted in the week.

Other weekend fixtures include Atletico Madrid visiting ninth place Espanyol, whilst Sporting Gijon will look to push themselves closer to safety by taking points off bottom of the table Osasuna.