Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Stream Score Commentary in El Clasico 2017

The situation regarding Neymar coming into the game is a complicated one. The Brazilian is currently serving a three match suspension, one that Barcelona are in the process of appealing. Some have suggested that as the appeal hasn't been taken yet, Barca could legally play Neymar. Who knows? Reports suggest he'll travel with the squad.

With a stalemate at the Camp Nou, there were goals to be found in the second-leg of Real's tie against Bayern Munich. 2-1 down, Real headed for extra time having won the first-leg by the same scoreline, but bagged three in extra time to win 4-2 on the night and 6-3 on aggregate, booking a place against city rivals Atletico in the last four.

The two teams come into the game off the back of contrasting fortunes in the Champions League earlier this week. Having been soundly beaten 3-0 by Juventus in the first leg, Barcelona couldn't come back against the Italians, drawing 0-0 at home to crash out of Europe at the quarter-final stage.

With seven games left for Real, they currently sit first and three points ahead of Barcelona, who only have six games left, meaning today's hosts would go six-clear if they draw today and win their game in hand. However, a win could potentially take them nine points clear at some point, a gap that Barcelona would really struggle to claw back.

This is a huge chance for Real Madrid to all but secure a first league trophy in five years, an astonishing spell without one for the giants, who have watched Barcelona and Atletico Madrid pick up the trophy recently.

Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the latest edition of El Clasico, with Real Madrid and Barcelona to lock horns at the Bernabeu. Kick-off in Spain is set for 19:45 English time, with team news set to come an hour beforehand. I'm Oliver Emmerson and I'll be your host for the evening, so stick with me as we get into it, with one of the biggest games in world football.