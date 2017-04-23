Messi stuns Bernabeu with 500th Barcelona goal to win El Clasico in stoppage time

Unfortunately, that's all we've got time for this evening. I've been Oliver Emmerson, taking you through what can only be hailed as a modern classic El Clasico. Thanks for joining me, and goodnight!

Real Madrid and Barcelona are now level on 75 points each, Madrid enjoying a game in hand over their opponents. However, this win means Barcelona now enjoy a better head-to-head record against their opponents, so if the two teams finish on equal points Barcelona will take the title.

What a fantastic game of football. Real Madrid led, Barcelona clawing it back and going ahead before Sergio Ramos was sent off and James Rodriguez levelled it up, Messi finishing the game off with a 93rd minute winner for the Catalans.

Full-time: Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona

90+3: Lionel Messi, in stoppage time. To win El Classico. 3-2. To blow the title race wide open. It had to be him, didn't it? Madrid were after the winner but Barcelona raced up the pitch on the counter attack, moving the ball quickly before time slowed as Andre Gomes rolled the ball towards Messi on the edge of the area, the little Argentine doing the rest as he wins the game for Barcelona.

GOALLLL!!!! IT'S LIONEL MESSI, WHO ELSE? HIS 500TH GOAL FOR BARCELONA!

90: The ten-men have swung the momentum, Asensio in the thick of the action again as he leads an attack alone, forcing ter-Stegen into his eleventh save of the encounter.

87: Madrid going for the winner now as Rodriguez strikes one into ter-Stegen's hands. He's had three shots on target in as many minutes, and one goal! Real Madrid's mentality is elite, they never know when they're beaten!

86: It's the super-sub, James Rodriguez! Toni Kroos out wide to Marcelo and then the left-back finds the run of Rodriguez with a great cross, the substitute rattling it home from a short distance.

GOALLL, REAL MADRID JUST DON'T GIVE UP! 2-2!

84: James Rodriguez on as Zidane looks for a solution to his problem. The Columbia international sees an early deflected shot go straight at ter-Stegen.

81: Yellow card for Kovacic as he fouls Messi with Barcelona on the break.

80: Scenes! Pique almost scores as Suarez sends a lovely pass into Andre Gomes, who plays Pique in as he strangely lurks in the opposition penalty area. A good touch but the finish wouldn't match, Navas saving.

77: RED CARD! Sergio Ramos sent off for steaming into a marauding Messi as the Barcelona star looked to break. It looked like a yellow originally but replays show Ramos went in with two feet, a red card the right decision.

73: A goal that virtually silences the Bernabeu. Coming back from the right onto his 'weaker' left-foot, Rakitic curls a shot from outside the area into the top corner, giving Navas no chance. Wow!

GOAL!! A STUNNER FROM RAKITIC!

72: Asensio has been superb since coming on. He's genuinely rapid, again there using his pace to test Barcelona, unleashing a shot which is just about kept out by ter-Stegen at his near post.

67: Wow! Great run by Asensio who stretches his legs down the right flank, eventually squaring it for Ronaldo who skied it with the goal at his mercy.

65: Ronaldo with an acrobatic effort that goes wide.

59: The goalkeepers are shining here. Navas dives to his left this time to push away Pique's header from a corner. Awesome goalkeeping.

56: And now at the other end! Alcacer with a big chance inside the Real penalty area, toe-pokes it towards goal and it's saved by Navas who does well.

53: Save! Amazing fro ter-Stegen, great ball in from Marcelo met by the head of Benzema, the German goalie somehow keeping it out.

47: Asensio with a fantastic run, Pique doing brilliantly in the middle to stop Carvajal's eventual cross with Benzema and Ronaldo lurking.

45: Here we go again, underway for the second half.

Half-time: Real Madrid 1-1 Barcelona

45+2: What a chance. Navas is all over the place from a corner and Messi somehow misses a tap in at the back-post.

45: *Barcelona players in surrounding the referee shock* as Casemiro has a risky moment fouling Messi. He remains on, for now.

43: Alba arrives late hoping to latch onto a cross from Saurez, but Asensio does enough to put him off.

39: Umtiti into the book for being late in on Ronaldo. Madrid forced into a substitution as Bale is forced off injured, Asensio on.

36: Modric with a cracker of a shot on his left, ter-Stegen forced into a good save.

33: Superb from Barcelona, Messi with a one-two with Rakitic, the genius is how he comes from deep, swerves round Carvajal and coolly crashed the ball past Keylor Navas. 1-1! He's now the all-time top scorer in Clasico's.

GOAL! THE BANDAGED MAN SCORES, MESSI!

31: Side-note. Messi is now playing with a bandage in his mouth. Looks like some crisps from a distance.

29: Barcelona's marking is awful as they cope with the second-phase having cleared a corner, Ramos getting on the end of a cross back into the box and hitting the post, Casemiro onto the rebound to prod it into the net. An unlikely hero, but one that Real Madrid fans are delighted with!

GOALLLL! CASEMIRO MAKES IT 1-0!

24: Ronaldo has an effort deflected over after a pass from Bale across the pitch that he may regret not leaving for Carvajal.

22: Spectacular pass over the top from Ramos, Bale looks to shock the 'keeper and go first time but his effort is weak.

21: Ouch. Messi now down on the ground, spitting blood after taking a whack in the face from Marcelo's elbow. It looked accidental but it's a nasty one for Messi to take.

17: Lionel Messi in full flow is beautiful to see and he was at it there, bursting past people down the centre, eventually seeing a pass to Rakitic go astray. Maybe he should have carried on himself.

13: Casemiro booked for a foul on Messi.

11: Barcelona threaten for the first time. Jordi Alba with a very intelligent pull-back to Suarez, who fires just wide from outside the area.

6: Los Blancos charging forward again, Ronaldo showing some impressive pace down the right before coming back inside and hammering one down the throat of ter-Stegen.

4: Great start by Real Madrid here. Ronaldo with some stepovers before before slipping Carvajal in-behind, his cross headed away by Rakitic.

2: Real Madrid want an early penalty and maybe they should have one. Umtiti, making his debut in this fixture, is beaten to the ball by Ronaldo and he hangs a leg out, Ronaldo going over but the referee waving play on.

0: Underway!

Real Madrid XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo.

FC Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Alcácer.

Kick-off in Spain is set for 19:45 English time and we will start stream at this time, with team news set to come an hour beforehand. I'm Oliver Emmerson and I'll be your host for the evening, so stick with me as we get into it, with one of the biggest games in world football. Stay tune with VAVEL here until start of the game Real Madrid vs Barcelona live score!

CONFIRMED | Neymar didn't travel to the Spanish capital and won't play today.

Neymar won't play in the game

The situation regarding Neymar coming into the game is a complicated one. The Brazilian is currently serving a three match suspension, one that Barcelona are in the process of appealing. Some have suggested that as the appeal hasn't been taken yet, Barca could legally play Neymar. Who knows? Reports suggest he'll travel with the squad.

With a stalemate at the Camp Nou, there were goals to be found in the second-leg of Real's tie against Bayern Munich. 2-1 down, Real headed for extra time having won the first-leg by the same scoreline, but bagged three in extra time to win 4-2 on the night and 6-3 on aggregate, booking a place against city rivals Atletico in the last four.

The two teams come into the game off the back of contrasting fortunes in the Champions League earlier this week. Having been soundly beaten 3-0 by Juventus in the first leg, Barcelona couldn't come back against the Italians, drawing 0-0 at home to crash out of Europe at the quarter-final stage.

With seven games left for Real, they currently sit first and three points ahead of Barcelona, who only have six games left, meaning today's hosts would go six-clear if they draw today and win their game in hand. However, a win could potentially take them nine points clear at some point, a gap that Barcelona would really struggle to claw back.

This is a huge chance for Real Madrid to all but secure a first league trophy in five years, an astonishing spell without one for the giants, who have watched Barcelona and Atletico Madrid pick up the trophy recently.