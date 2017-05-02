Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid Live Stream Score Commentary in Champions League 2017

Half-time here in the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo's 101st goal in the Champions League is the difference between the two teams
45+2: It doesn't look like Carvajal will be able to continue, so it looks as if Nacho will replace him for the second half
45+1': Carvajal has gone down and seems to be holding his hamstring, not looking good for the full back, he's been excellent so far
One extra minute will be played
45': Godin deals with it well, but as the ball was being delivered, Ramos landed an elbow to the back of Hernandez's head
45': Corner ball for Real Madrid, lovely build up play before they won it
Real Madrid have definitely been the better side as we approach half time, they deserve to be two goals up
43': Once again Real deal with the danger and they have possession
42': Play has resumed and Atleti have the ball
40': The following corner is dealt with by Madrid. Play has stopped as Casemiro was clattered during the corner and has ended up with a bloody mouth
40': Koke puts the ball in the box and it's headed straight up and Ronaldo volleys the ball out of play for another corner
39': Corner for Atletico Madrid, Koke will take it
37': The game isn't throwing up many chances now, both sides struggling to get into the final third
32': Griezmann flicks the ball beautifully towards the back stick and Diego Godin just could not reach it properly and the ball goes over
32': Carrasco and Griezmann stand over the ball
31': Lovely play from Carrasco, he runs quite far and wins a freekick in a promising position for his team
29': Lovely footwork from Ronaldo, he finds himself an inch and provides a lovely cross for Benzema, whose bicycle kick narrowly misses the top corner! What a goal that would have been!
29': CHANCE!
28': That pressure has gone as Filipe Luis' gives away the ball
28': Pressure is being applied by Atleti as they look for the equalizer
27': Atleti now have the ball and will look to mount an attack
26': Koke has picked up a yellow card, after brining down Modric who was on the break
24': CLOSE! Luka Modric tries his luck from the edge of the box, but the ball whistles just past the post! So close to being 2-0.
22': Dreadful corner from Koke and it's easily dealt with by Carvajal
22': Varane deals with it well and puts it out for a corner
21': Atleti have a free kick down their left, Koke will take it
20': Carvajal is causing huge problems down the right, he crosses it to Benzema, but his scuffed shot is easily dealt with by Oblak
18': Real have gone up the other end and won a corner, but it's cleared by Gameiro
17': Gameiro gets one-on-one with the goalkeeper but instead of either taking it around Navas or shooting, he just runs straight and Navas pushes the ball out
17': Nothing came from the corner thankfully for Atleti
Varane jumped the highest to head the ball toward the bottom corner, but Oblak pulled off a stunning save and push it out for a corner
16': Stunning save from Oblak!
15': Corner again for Real, Kroos will take it
15': It's headed away by Saul Niguez
15': Real Madrid have a corner, Kroos is stood over it
14': The visitors are really struggling to keep possession now
14': Real Madrid continue to push and they are looking for the second
Real Madrid lead 1-0 and the match is back underway
10': Nothing comes from the corner, but Casemiro volleyed the ball back into the box, and as per usual, Ronaldo jumped the highest and powered the header beyond Jan Oblak!
GOAL!!! CRISTIANO RONALDO!!!
9': Nothing came from the free kick, but Real have a corner
8': Real Madrid have a freekick on the left hand side, Toni Kroos will look to deliver it into a dangerous position
7': Nothing comes from the corner, but Real are settling with the ball now
7': Amazing build-up play from Real Madrid sees Carvajal shoot, but his shot is spilled by Oblak onto Benzema. The deflection off Benzema is deflected once again for a corner
5': Good spell of possession from Atleti, passing the ball around comfortably and confidently
4': Speculative effort from Ronaldo, trying his luck from around the 30 yard mark, but his shot sails over the bar
3': Good build up play from Atletico, but the cross from Carrasco is met by no one
1': Good start from Atleti, pressing high to stifle Real
Here we go, the first Champions League semi-final is underway!
Our referee this evening is Martin Atkinson.
Kick-off is moments away! Stay tuned!
Excitement is building and kick-off is just over an hour away!
Substitutes for the visitors, Moya, Alberto, Tiago, Thomas, Gaitan, Correa and Torres.
Substitutes for Real Madrid, Casilla, Nacho, James, Kovacic, Lucas Vazquez, Asensio and Morata.
Atletico Madrid XI, Oblak; Savic, Hernandez, Godin, Filipe Luis; Gabi, Saul, Koke, Carrasco; Griezmann, Gameiro.
We start with Real Madrid, Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo.
Team news is in!
We'll have team news for you at 6:30pm BST, so stay with us until then or check out the rest of the quality content on VAVEL UK.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann will be the two to watch out for of course this evening. Ronaldo has seven goals in Europe this season; Griezmann has five. Real’s starlet Marco Asensio is the player on everyone’s lips. The young Spaniard has impressed during Bale’s absence, and he could prove to be a vital player in Madrid’s quest for a 12th European crown.
For Real Madrid, Gareth Bale and Pepe will sit out, so Raphael Varane could partner Sergio Ramos at the heart of the Real Madrid defence.
Without first choice right back Juanfran available, and with backup José Maria Giménez injured, Atleti manager Diego Simeone knows Real will try to exploit that weakness, “I see a match in which they make a strong start. They will try to hurt us in the first minutes with the intensity of their players," Simeone told his press conference. “We will have to take the match to where we feel more comfortable.”
Despite playing some impressive football, Real manager Zinedine Zidane does not think his side are favourites going into this tie, “We're not favourites. It's 50-50, as it always is in the knockout stages,'' said Zidane at his pre-match press conference. “We know each other very well. The rivalry with Atleti hasn't changed since I was a player. It's a derby in the capital. It's intense, but the rivalry remains the same.”
Both sides are looking good going into the tie, Real defeated Valencia 2-1 and Atleti crushed Las Palmas 5-0 in La Liga last weekend.
Real Madrid overcame a tough Bayern Munchen side to win 6-3 on aggregate, and Atleti defeated English champions Leicester City 2-1 on aggregate.
The first leg tie will be played out in front of a packed out Santiago Bernabeu, and Atleti will be hoping to take an advantage back to the Estadio Vicente Calderon.
Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, will be hoping to exact revenge after losing the final last year, as well the final in 2013-14, at the hands of their bitter rivals.
Real Madrid will be hoping to take a commanding lead into the second leg and place one foot firmly in this year’s final which will be held in Cardiff. Zinedine Zidane's men are hoping to win a 12th European Cup as well as becoming the first side to win back-to-back tournaments in the modern era.
This clash is a re-run of last year’s final, where Real Madrid won their 11th Champions League crown when they won 5-3 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 after 120 minutes.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute commentary of Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid with me Ayden Hussain. Today’s contest is a semi-final clash in the UEFA Champions League. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST but stay with us until then for build-up and team news.