Champions League Final 2017: Combined XI as the Old Lady take on Los Blancos in Cardiff

(Picture source: Catherin Ivill - AMA / Getty Images)

On Saturday evening, the football world will stand still when Juventus face Real Madrid in the 2017 UEFA Champions League Final at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The game will bring together the two best teams in this year's competition as both side's look to win football's most prestigious prize.

It will also see loads of fantastic player's on show during the game but when it comes to choosing a combined XI between the sides - who would get in?

The Old Lady dominate in defence as expected

Gianluigi Buffon (c) - Unsurprisingly, Buffon gets the nod in goal due to the fact that even though he is 39, the Italian is still performing at such a high level in a season that has seen his team already secure the double this season. There is no-one more deserving of a Champions League medal than Buffon and he will be hopeful that his side can do it this time round after losing in the final two years.

Dani Alves - Alves gets the nod over Dani Carvajal given how well the veteran right-back performed for his side during their semi-final win over a very lively AS Monaco side. Carvajal has been named in the squad for Madrid but his match fitness won't be great so that is another reason why Alves gets in the team.

Leonardo Bonucci - Bonucci has been fantastic all season for the Old Lady as he has more than played his part in the two trophies his team has already won. There is a reason why many clubs would like to sign the experienced defender but for now he will be looking to put in yet another defensive masterclass against some very difficult Madrid attacking players.

Sergio Ramos - This was the most difficult decision as Giorgio Chiellini could have easily been chosen in this eleven but due to the fact that Ramos seems to thrive in the big occasions, he is the man to be chosen in this star studded eleven.

Marcelo - The Brazilian left-back gets the nod over Alex Sandro given the fact he has been superb for his side this season as his runs from the full-back positions really causes every team he faces real problems. He has also become more consistent and is now seen as one of the best in the world in his position.

Los Blancos dominate in midfield

Luka Modric - The Croatian midfielder has been a vital player for Madrid this season as his play in midfield really gets the team playing. Modric since joining Madrid has become one of if not the best midfielder in the world and for this reason, he gets in the side.

Toni Kroos - Kroos has really taken his game to another level since joining Madrid and he has become a vital part of the team alongside Modric. The german creates most of Madrid's attacks as his passing is surpreme and he will be looking to create many chances for his side on Saturday evening.

Both sides have key attacking players who could win the game for their side

Cristiano Ronaldo - What else can be said about Ronaldo that hasn't already been said. He gets into every team in the world and is in supreme form after scoring hattricks in the quarter-finals and semi-finals against very good teams. When Madrid needed someone to step up this season he has been the man and he will be hoping that he can lead his side to yet another Champions League trophy.

Isco - In recent times Isco has really started to show his true worth to Zinedine Zidane's side and for this reason he gets into the team given that the form he is in he is likely to produce something really special to unlock a brilliant Juventus defence.

Paulo Dybala - The Argentinean has really turned himself into a fantastic player and is one of Juventus' best players and they will be looking to him to produce the goods in the final as he has done in the previous rounds. Dybala gets the nod over Gareth Bale due to the fact the Madrid man has been injured for most of the season, while Dybala has been superb.

Gonzalo Higuaín - Higuain has had a fantastic first season with Juventus scoring 37 goals in all competitions and even though he has been known to go missing in big finals, this time round he should be more experienced to show is worth and therefore, Karim Benzema, misses out despite having a good season himself.