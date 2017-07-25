Monaco deny agreeing fee with Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe

AS Monaco have rebuffed suggestion's that they've agreed a fee with Real Madrid for a world record sale of Kylian Mbappe.

Social media had gone into overdrive earlier in the week as Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Los Blancos were moving close to a deal for the 18-year-old, having agreed to prize him away from France for an astonishing sum of €180million.

However, Monaco have told sources close to the club that no such deal has been reached with Madrid and that Mbappe firmly remains a Monaco player.

Mbappe the hottest prospect on the market

Having burst onto the scene last season, striking up a superb partnership with Radamel Falcao and helping Monaco to the Ligue 1 title, it's no surprise that Mbappe has been coveted by Europe's top club's this summer.

Having really shone in the Champions League, as Monaco reached the last four, Mbappe has been tipped as a future Balon d'Or winner and the interest in him has shown that.

Looking to lure a new Galactico to the club as rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo's potential departure rumble on, it'll be a blow for Madrid fans to see that Monaco have stated that a deal hasn't been agreed.

However, there may be hope for them. Whilst the French club did state that no fee was agreed, they didn't go as far to suggest that negotiations aren't taking place.

With Real Madrid having emerged as front-runners to capture Mbappe's signature, it does now look like a deal that could happen before September, for a fee that will top all of those that have gone before it. However, an Mbappe deal could then go on to be eclisped before the window is out, should PSG sign Neymar.