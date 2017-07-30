Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona: Catalans edge out rivals in Miami

It might have been a friendly, but it's never friendly when Real Madrid and Barcelona play each other. Ahead an early two goals and with great possession of the ball, Barcelona beat their rivals 3-2 in a sold out Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Two for the Catalans

Despite the early injury scare, where Neymar appeared hurt in the first minute, Barcelona did not waste any time to make their mark against their bitter rivals. Lionel Messi's deflected shot in the thirdgave the Catalan supporters at Hard Rock Stadium something to cheer for just as they were getting settled.

Ivan Rakitic doubled Barça's lead only four minutes later, slotting home a powerful shot past Kaylor Navas from the top of the penalty box. Luis Suarez shielded Neymar's cross box pass from the coming Real player, and the Croatian smashed it into the back of the net.

Two for the Madristas

While Real Madrid looked a bit rattled from conceding two goals within the first ten minutes, the Cristiano Ronaldo-less squad settled into the match and utilised the counter attack to put pressure on the Barcelona defenders. Real would get one back in the 14th minute with an incredible goal from Mateo Kovacic. Kovacic weaved his way through defenders and tucked the ball far post from a diving Jasper Cillessen.

Large chants off "Madrid, Madrid!" rung around Hard Rock as Real continued to push back the Catalonian attacks from Neymar, Messi, and Suarez. It seemed that Barcelona were destined to get a third before the end of the first half, but Kovacic and Marco Asensio had other ideas.

Asensio, who took Ronaldo's place in the front line alongisde Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, slotted home the equalising goal before the break. Kovacic played the through ball to Asensio who was in with Benzema against the goalkeeper. Asenso choose to go near post and under Cillessen rather than pass to Benzema.

Chances galore

Barcelona wasted little time once again after coming out for the second half. Gerard Pique volleyed home Neymar's free kick in the 50th minute to give the Catalans a 3-2 advantage.

The two sides continued to exchange good scoring chances, with Neymar being denied by Navas while Isco went the other way only to be robbed by Cillessen. Luis Suarez was also denied on a one on one with Keylor, and Samuel Umttiti had a shot in the six yard box be cleared off the goal-line in the 59th minute.

Isco had two more chances in the 81st minute when his curler was deflected wide of the far post and the following corner resulted in an Isco shot going wide left.

See you soon

It won't be long before we see another Clasico on our hands. Real Madrid and Barcelona will play each other in the Spanish Super Cup, with the first leg being played on August 13th at the Camp Nou.

Before the Super Cup, both sides still have matches to be played, and one has a trophy to possibly win. The Catalans will host Brazilian side Chapecoense in the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 7th, while Real travel to Chicago to face the MLS AllStars and then travel to Skopje, Macedonia to face Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup.