Mark Cavendish: "Ferrari should be ashamed"

The World Champion Mark Cavendish, was involved in the sprint crash of the third and last stage in Danish lands. A crash that was provoked by Roberto Ferrari after trying to find a space that would take him to the win. Unfortunately, the italian risked to much and knocked down several riders like Mark Cavendish or Taylor Phinney -that still conserves the leader jersey-. Luckly, Cavendish wasn't severely hurt, but the consequences would of been much worse if it wasn't for Arnaud Démare (FDJ), and Andrea Guardani's (Farnese) reflexes.

After not making any allegations at the finishing line. The Brit decided to give his opinion in his personal twitter account, where he expressed his discontent with Roberto Ferrari and claimed actions from the organizers.

Mark Cavendish said that Ferrari should be ashamed after knocking the Maglia Rosa and a World Champion down. "Crashing at 75 kilometers per hour isn't nice. Nor is seeing Roberto Ferrari's maneuvre. Should be ashamed to take out Pink and World Champ jerseys". He also affirmed that he hopes the UCI and Ferrari's team (Androni) take the right decision. "Is the team of Roberto Ferrari or the UCI going to do the right thing? Other riders, including myself, have been sent home for much less".

Roberto Ferrari himself, defends his inocence saying that supposedly the only thing he did was try to find a space to fight for the sprint. "I was fourth, and when Tyler Farrar attacked through the right, I simply went to follow him". "I'm not responsable of what happens behind me " he added.

Other riders think the same as the World Champion. This is what his team mate Geraint Thomas said after the stage: "You can get suspended in football for a two footed challenge,or a spear tackle in rugby. Kick Ferrari out Giro for crashing 10 guys at 60 kilometres per hour." In fact, the organizers decided not to intervene and Roberto Ferrari will be at the team time trial at Verona (Italy) on wednesday.