Bennati beats Swift in Stage 18 photo-finish

Daniele Bennati of Radioshack Nissan crossed the line fractionally ahead of Team Sky's Ben Swift to take his first win of this year’s Vuelta.

Ben Swift was given a good lead out by Ian Stannard. But he was edged out by Daniele Bennati who timed his sprint perfectly, hitting full speed just as Swift began to fade.

After the race Bennati showed his class dedicating his win to Wouter Weylandt who died during the 2011 Giro D'Italia.

The stage always looked likely to end in a sprint. And that was the case with the break caught easily with 17 kilometres to go, thanks to the efforts of the sprinters teams.

The big surprise was that John Degenkolb was not in contention. He had dominated the sprints before this stage. But he did not get a good lead out and was in a bad position to contest the finish.

His failure is a serious blow to his chances of taking the green points jersey currently held by Joaquim Rodriguez.

There were no major changes in the overall standings which are led by Alberto Contador following his fatastic win on stage 17.

There is likely to be little change again tomorrow when the riders travel 178.4 km from Penafiel to La Lastrilla. The terrain will again be flat so it should be a sprinters day.

Overall Standings after Stage 18

Alberto Contador (STB) 72hr 25'21"

Alejandro Valverde (MOV) +1'52"

Joaquim Rodriguez (KAT) +2'28"

Christopher Froome (SKY) +9'40"

Daniel Moreno (KAT) +11'36