Why Lance Armstrong's Demise is Good For Cycling

It may be odd to see Lance Armstrong's fall from grace as good news for cycling. After all he was a man whose popularity outreached the sport, giving it global appeal and bringing in new fans. What’s more his recovery from cancer is an inspiration to many and he has raised millions for charity.

But let me assure you it is. For many year's doubts about Lance Armstrong's achievements have been mounting. He raced in an era when doping was rife and undetectable, even before the evidence was released it was hard for some observers to believe he could dominate when so many of his competitors were doping. There were also stories from respected journalists like Paul Kimmage and David Walsh who deserve praise for their fantastic efforts in uncovering the truth about the Texan.

But Armstrong assured cycling fans that he was clean, he said miracles could happen. He said that he had passed over 500 tests and that all the rumours were a conspiracy. A defence that has been unravelling slowly until the USADA blew it apart on Tuesday evening.

It is now abundantly clear that Armstrong did not just dope like many other riders at the time. He doped with a level of sophistication that set him apart. He encouraged and coerced teammates to dope by force of personality. He intimidated other riders and journalists who tried to speak out about doping. He doped as if he was above the law because he knew he was.

In short Lance Armstrong was not just another doping cyclist. He was part of the problem that made doping endemic in cycling. There were many who long suspected this was the case, but the sports history of secrecy meant Lance Armstrong very nearly got away with it. That would have been very bad for cycling.

The USADA's investigation is great news because it shows that the truth will always out. It is a warning to any cheating sportsmen that eventually you will be found out.

With it all now in the open there is an opportunity for the sport to address its problems and move on. It is already cleaner today, but there is still work to be done.

The UCI, the sports governing body, needs to be reformed. It has still failed to properly acknowledge the USADA investigation and is still suing Paul Kimmage over his claims that the UCI covered up a failed Armstrong test.

The riders also need to be more vocal about doping. Too many knew about Armstrong and did not say anything. Even though the evidence against him is now clear there are too few cyclists speaking openly about the matter.

Despite this we should still be pleased. The truth about the sport's most drug fuelled era is now out and cycling's greatest doper has been brought down.