Tour Down Under Preview

While the important fallout from Lance Armstrong's interview with Oprah Winfrey continues, many cycling fans will be glad to have some racing to talk about with the Tour Down Under starting early on Tuesday morning (22nd Jan UK time).

This year will be the 15th edition of the race which will take in six stages, starting in Prospect north of Adelaide. Of the six stages, all bar one look set to favour sprinters. Meaning the race could be won a pure sprinter like Andre Greipal, victor in 2008 and 2010. He looks in good form having won the People's Choice Classic - a criterium around the streets of Adelaide - on Sunday.

Other contenders are last year's winner Simon Gerrans - a strong classics rider with a good sprint who started 2012 in great form; reigning World Champion, Phillippe Gilbert, who will be looking to find his form ready for the spring classics, and Edvald Boasson Hagen, a good all rounder and sprinter who could be suited to this race.

In the inevitable bunch sprints, there will be a number of riders looking to defeat Andre Greipal. Marcel Kittal is one, he had an excellent 2012 and should push Greipal hard; Tyler Farrar is another if he can find his best form, and Australians, Mark Renshaw and Matthew Goss will also be looking to put in a good showing on home turf. Outside the big names, one wild card could be Italian sprinter Andre Guardini of Astana - he beat Mark Cavendish in stage 18 of last year's Giro D'Italia.

On paper, the pivotal day looks to be Saturday which sees a summit finish on top of Old Wilunga Hill. If a pure sprinter - like Greipal - is to win the race, they will have to make sure they limit their losses on stage five.

This year Sky Sports are covering the race. They will have live coverage of each stage in the middle of the night as well as highlights throughout the day.

Stage 1

Prospect to Lobethal, 135 km - stage profile

Stage 2

Mount Barker to Rostrevor, 116.5km - stage profile

Stage 3

Unley to Stirling, 139km - stage profile

Stage 4

Modbury to Tanunda, 126.5km - stage profile

Stage 5

McLauren Vale to Old Wilunga Hill, 151.1km - stage profile

Stage 6

Adelaide Street Circuit, 90km - stage

A full start list can be found here.