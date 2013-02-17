Paris-Nice, the real cycling season starts now

It seems it was yesterday when Philippe Gilbert was crowned as the new World Champion in Limburg, Netherlands, relative near to his homeplace. However, a lot has happened since that time. Both good and bad news for cycling have appeared, with Lance Armstrong's confession probably as the most shocking. On the other hand, the teams were already preparing the new season that appears to be a very exciting one. The already famous training camps in Spain were followed

by the first races of the season, like the Australian's Santos Tour Down Under or the Argentinian's Tour de San Luis. We have seen that Lotto-Belisol seems to have a very good block for the flat stages, with Andre Greipel being one of the stars of these "pre-season tests". The young Blanco Pro-Cycling's rider Tom Jelte-Slagter has been another one of the big surprises of the new season, shining at the Kangaroo's land.

Tour of Oman and Volta ao Algarve have followed the cyclists journey, showing a big performance from this year Omega-Pharma's former world champion Mark Cavendish and Liquigas-Cannondale's young star Peter Sagan. However, now is time to get serious. First big race of the season Paris-Nice is getting closer, and no one who is taking part in it would like to fail. 22 teams, 8 days, 1 prologue, 7 stages, 2 Time-Trials and 3 mountain stages, seem to be enough to show spectators the real candidates for this year's Tour de France.

As already mentioned above, there will be 7 stages plus a prologue, here are the detalis: