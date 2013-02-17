Paris-Nice, the real cycling season starts now

It seems it was yesterday when Philippe Gilbert was crowned as the new World Champion in Limburg, Netherlands, relative near to his homeplace. However, a lot has happened since that time. Both good and bad news for cycling have appeared, with Lance Armstrong's confession probably as the most shocking. On the other hand, the teams were already preparing the new season that appears to be a very exciting one. The already famous training camps in Spain were followed
by the first races of the season, like the Australian's Santos Tour Down Under or the Argentinian's Tour de San Luis. We have seen that Lotto-Belisol seems to have a very good block for the flat stages, with Andre Greipel being one of the stars of these "pre-season tests". The young Blanco Pro-Cycling's rider Tom Jelte-Slagter has been another one of the big surprises of the new season, shining at the Kangaroo's land.
Tour of Oman and Volta ao Algarve have followed the cyclists journey, showing a big performance from this year Omega-Pharma's former world champion Mark Cavendish and Liquigas-Cannondale's young star Peter Sagan. However, now is time to get serious. First big race of the season Paris-Nice is getting closer, and no one who is taking part in it would like to fail. 22 teams, 8 days, 1 prologue, 7 stages, 2 Time-Trials and 3 mountain stages, seem to be enough to show spectators the real candidates for this year's Tour de France.
As already mentioned above, there will be 7 stages plus a prologue, here are the detalis:
- Prologue: Race will start with a fast, explosive prologue on Sunday 3rd of March. Riders will cover a distance of 2,9km starting at Houilles and ending at the same place.
- Stage 1: On Monday the first flat stage will take place. There is no likely to be a succesful break-away since there are no difficulties at all during the 195km. Sprinters and their teams should bring us a great battle on the last kilometers.
- Stage 2: Riders will start their way to the south of France with this stage, covering the distance from Vimory to Cérilly. Another long-distance stage with 200km with another expected sprint finish with the permission of the wind.
- Stage 3: A shorter stage with its 170km and 3 mountain climbs should be enough incentive for a break-away. The weather and the wind will play an important role as well.
- Stage 4: Up to 7 mountain climbs, with Cote de Talencieux (2,9km at 8,1%) and Cote de la Sizeranne (2,9km at 6,6%) on the last 20km. Not a day to win the race, but a possible day to lose it.
- Stage 5: The first uphill finish. With most of the riders already out of the yellow jersey fight, the climb to "La montagne de lure" will definitely provide us with a great show from the team leaders.
- Stage 6: Difficult to predict what will happen. A "tricky" stage. 220km with two 1st categorie hill climbs in the middle. Riders with nothing to lose will give everything they have left. If there is not a team leading the race, a break-away is very likely to success.
- Stage 7: Last day usually means easy day, not this time. An individual uphill TT will make riders remember this year's Paris-Nice for a long time. The climb to Col d'Eze will reveal us the Yellow heroe, as well as the possible yellow candidates for the next Tour de France this summer.