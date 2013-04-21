Djokovic beats Nadal in Monte-Carlo

Djokovic stormed in the first set. He broke Nadal’s serve easily and soon was up to 5-0. The Spaniard battled to beat Novack and managed to break the Serbian’s serve and close the score to 5-2. Nonetheless, Djokovic seemed unbeatable and had his eight set point after having lost the prior seven. Nadal made a double fault and gave Novack the first set which finished 6-2.

The second set was another story. Nadal regained his strength and played much better than in the first set. When the score was up to 5-5, the Spaniard broke Djokovic’s serve and put the 5-6. Nadal was serving for winning the second set but the Serbian replied with another break which tied the score and forced both players to the tie break. Novack raced ahead quickly in the tie break and set a 6-1 which make Nadal to put his foot down. Eventually, Rafa failed and Djokovic ended Nadal’s Monte-Carlo run and got Monaco’s tournament for the first time in his career after having lost two finals in this soil. The final score was 6-2, 7-6 (1).

This was the 16th time in a championship decider for both Nadal and Djokovic and now they are equal 8-8 in finals. The Serbian has started the clay season with a great victory against the king of the clay.