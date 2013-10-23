WTA Championships - Day 2 Review

Jelena Jankovic's meteoric rise back up the WTA Rankings epitomised today with her straight sets win over a bitterly disappointing Victoria Azarenka. The former world number one, who was ranked outside of the top 20 only twelve months ago, has been truly revitalised throughout 2013, reaching the finals of Beijing and Charleston and has beaten top ten players Petra Kvitova and Li Na - to name a few.

In what was her first win against a top four player in eighteen attempts, she proved that form really does come before pedigree, as she inflicted Azarenka's fourth defeat in five games; and she really isn't looking like the number two in the world at the moment. The match perfectly demonstrated the polar opposites of each player's game, with Jankovic throwing in dangerous slices and devilish defensive play to counter the all-out attack of the Belarusian.

And almost from the outset her game plan worked. Breaking her opponent in only the second game, she maintained an air of authority throughout, rarely allowing the mentally drained Azarenka a sniff. Closing out the first set in under an hour, the 2006 WTA Championships runner up looked immensely pleased.

The second set was almost a mirror image, with the Serb again breaking in the third game and yet again she was sat firmly in the driving seat throughout the set, closing it out to a break. She looked delighted with her 6-4 6-4 win and why shouldn’t she be?

Elsewhere, it was business as usual, with Serena Williams winning for the eighth time in a row against the eloquent Pole, Agnieszka Radwanska. She will surely be sick of the sight the powerful American, who has now won every contest between the two with the loss of only a single set. This time a 6-2 6-4 win never really looked in doubt, despite a flurry of brilliance from her opponent.

In the day’s opening match, China’s Li Na had to work to battle past Sara Errani 6-3 7-6 (5), to end the Italian’s challenge at this year’s event. While Li has an excellent chance of making the next round, Errani will have to settle for a shot at the doubles.