Serena Triumphs in Turkey

Serena Williams became the first woman since Justin Henin to successfully defend the WTA Championships with a tough three sets win over a battling Li Na. In what will prove to be a worthy send off for Istanbul, before the tournament moves to Singapore, the match twisted and turned at breath taking speed.

The style with which she achieved such was as dramatic as it was unpredictable. The tension illuminating from the packed stands could be felt from halfway across the world so one can only imagine the nerves which must have been brewing in the stomachs of the two women; who produced a dazzling spectacle.

Right from the start, the match was littered with ferocious strokes and magical shot making from the American and a delicious mix-up of serve and volleying from the Chinese; who looked coldly determined to put a stop to her opponent’s never ending domination at the top.

Soon, Li’s craftsmanship came to fruition with a stunning break of serve in the third game. Twisting and turning, covering every inch of the sparkling court, Li somehow managed to turn a sure fire winner from Serena into one of the best passing shot of the year, leaving her opponent stranded at the net. An offensive point later and suddenly the crowd were out of their seats in elation for their chosen favourite.

In the pre match press conferences, Serena seemed confident but all too aware of the threat possessed by Li. This was sensationally apparent, with Li looking all the more eager and hungrier to break again and assume a commanding 4-1 lead.

A comfortable hold later, and despite blowing two set points, Li served the set out at 6-2 in hauntingly good form. Although, amidst all the slouching and crass play, there were introverted glimmers that the real Serena was taking over from her evil twin.

The first set evoked a sense of theatre and surpassed the drama seen in a BBC period drama; with Li playing the role of a plucky heroine and Williams that of the pantomime villain. But, a champion pantomime villain who grew increasingly determined to rubbish Jelena Jankovic’s claims of bad sportsmanship.

A long opening game revealed every face of the American, from her bitter faux pas to her champion fighting which has seen her through many a bad day; and this certainly looked like one of them. As the game lengthened, her noise levels rose and several passionate ‘come ons’ after some of the most important points began to erupt. Deuce after deuce, game point after game point and even the occasional break point followed before eventually being won by a newly motivated Serena, who was now well and truly into the match.

One couldn’t help but feel that the game would prove pivotal and it seemed to instantly pay dividends with Li suddenly facing an opponent who was in her face. A few misplaced groundstrokes later and she gifted her serve to Serena, who had bullied her way back into the match and had snatched the momentum from the hands of the Chinese.

But, a vital hold at 0-3 arrived in typically elongated fashion and a swift break later – which included a shot from the acutest of angles, which even had Serena applauding - brought Li back into the match. Both players knew that they were in a battle now and an anxious hush had spread throughout the crowd as they looked on in awe at the beauty of the tennis unfolding before them.

A few holds followed before Serena broke to love after an obscurely poor game from Li. This proved to be fatal. Serena served out on her third set point and at the change of ends, a fiery determination burrowed deep in the eyes of the American, while Li looked out in shock at how swiftly the whole complexion of the match had changed.

And oh how it had. As the third set got underway, shots which had been winners in the first set were now resting at the foot of the net or gliding so narrowly long. Being broken in the first game seemed to seal her fate; with Serena now gripping the trophy with one hand.

Game after game followed for Williams, with Li beginning to come to grips with the inevitability of the whole situation. She tried to mix it up with some swanky serve and volleying but she just couldn’t topple the champ.

And the victory arrived just past the two hour mark, as Serena held a tricky game to seal her eleventh title of 2013 in the most underwhelming of fashions. Gifting several break points to her now defeated opponent, Williams somehow managed to claw her way back into it before sealing the game with a trademark backhand winner that ensured she wouldn’t be denied.

She appeared visibly delirious at the end and could barely muster a sentence on the immediate post-match interview, where she rightly acknowledged the battle put up by Li; who will look back with happiness at her tournament and her first set victory over Serena in five years. Serena, on the other hand, will finish the year at number one, again. A fitting way to close the fortieth chapter in the WTA.