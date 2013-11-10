ATP World Tour Finals Day 7: Rafa Tops Roger

Rafael Nadal eased through to the final of the season ending tournament with a comfortable victory over a disjointed Roger Federer. In what has proven to be one of the all-time great rivalries, it would appear that the Spaniard has finally usurped the Swiss.

While the two have shared many a great battle over the years, from that Wimbledon final, to a semi-final or two, Rafael Nadal’s straight sets 7-5 6-3 victory is unlikely to make the highlights reel. And while he had his moments, it is a match which perhaps underlines the drastic fall from grace which has besieged the Fed Express.

Today, Federer’s play was a conundrum which has me scratching my head. At times gloriously eloquent, with his forehand both graceful and frightening, and at others he was missing forehands which would embarrass your average club player. I really cannot comprehend just how flat he seems nowadays and just how often he misses shots which Roger Federer shouldn’t.

Perhaps it is about time he remembered who he was?

But, that is not to say it was all bad. On the contrary, the first set was played at such a frantic pace that had both players hurrying and harrying just to remain in the extended rallies. And it played out in a rather even manner for the first five games, with both serving well and both looking imperiously like they should.

However, the turning point of the whole match came in the sixth game where Rafael Nadal had to be at his defensive best to precariously secure a hold. Back and forth the ball went, neither player looking to give the other an edge when suddenly the Fed found himself with a break point.

The look on his face suggested he couldn’t quite believe it himself and the mostly Federer supporting crowd burst out into a chorus of ‘C’mon Roger’s and a plethora of Swiss flags ruffled throughout the sea of red.

A long rally proceeded. Over and over. Left to right and right to left. Rafa flexing his forehand and Roger’s backhand standing up to some immense scrutiny. When suddenly, a short return by Rafa gave Roger the golden opportunity to come to the net and fire an inside out forehand, like he has so often done over the years. But, this is not the Roger Federer of over the years and what was most surprising was that most weren't surprised.

He missed.

He then failed to convert another few break points and Rafa eventually snuck through and this seemed to have an adverse effect on the Fed who then proceeded to drop his own serve in the very next game. While he may have broken immediately back, and looked like his old self doing it, he then failed to build on this and was broken again as Rafa went on to secure the first set.

The look from Roger’s well-travelled wife, former WTA player Mirka, said it all, with her throwing a few concerned glances the way of her husband.

Rafael Nadal has been scarily good this week; scratch that, this year, and the second set gave the now deflated crowd a look as to why. It’s safe to say, Roger never stood a chance.

In the year’s gone by, one might have expected a spirited fight back victory in three sets from the greatest of all time, but it wasn't to be, with Rafa cruising to the second set in record time. As he grew ever more desperate, Roger began to come ever more frequently to the net with little success. And it was here where his fate was sealed, with a reckless rush to the net being greeted by a thunderous return from Rafa which Federer could only send beyond the baseline.

After the match, Nadal was respectfully vigilant towards his opponent and made sure to mention him in his post-match interview. Federer, on the other hand, admitted that ‘consistency’ cost him throughout, with 32 errors costing him dear.

Nadal will now look excitedly to tomorrow’s final, where a victory would see him clinch the missing link in his armoury. Roger, meanwhile, will enjoy a short break before he looks to recover from his worst year on memory.

But, even he will tell you, it may not be long until the Spaniard succeeds him as the greatest of all time.