The Dying Breed of Champion

The time is eleven fifty seven and I really should be sleeping. I really should be dreaming. But alas, my mind is on other things; distant things, abstract things, mysterious things. I should be long gone from the waking world and instead in another dimension altogether.

But there's something racing through my mind and keeping me awake.

Stress? No. Bills? No. The cold? No.

No. No. No.

Instead, I find myself attentively glued to my phone as a symphony unfolds before my very eyes, the beauty and precision enveloping my mind's eye and gripping my attention like nothing else can. But, just what number of Beethoven am I watching? None.

No, the orchestra playing out before me is not of the musical variety but is instead a grandiose conduction by one of the finest men to have ever graced the plastered lines of a tennis court. Elegance, poise and a virtuoso talent, one which seems to be displayed with such equilibrium that one would be forgiven for believing the man to be immortal.

The crisp red of a flowing shirt flashes across the screen and seconds later a clip of a trademark nonchalant winner flies by an awestruck opponent who can barely adjust himself in the direction. Calmness follows with the man in question merely nodding his head in approval of his own skill, while the crowd provides a stark juxtaposition in elated celebration. A wry smile even forms on the lips of his opponent who trudges back to the safety of his chair.

As the darkness consumes me, the light on the screen uplifts me; a broad smile forms on my lips and the idea of ever possessing such skill fixates me.

But, I know I will never have that skill.

Very few of us ever will.

I'm sure that you already know that I am of course referring to the great Roger Federer - if you hadn't guessed by the title. The man is one who should be honoured, adored and revered in equal quantity. Perhaps the greatest produce of the Swiss since Toblerone, his distinctive style, flowing hair and petulant ability quite rightly makes him the greatest player of all time.

But, my views have not always been so positive towards the man.

Not so long ago, on a dark and dreary afternoon, I was sitting in Glasgow Airport - I happened to be jet setting that day - murkily eating a Frankie & Bennys' hot dog and cursing the day the Fed had ever been born. When he brushed aside Andy Murray in four sets on that fateful Wimbledon final, I felt two things. Denial and disgust.

As the beaming Swiss stood atop the platform and collected his trophy before the seemingly happy crowd, all I could recall was the reasons why I disliked him so. His showmanship, his gamesmanship and even his hair seemed to get on my nerves. His flowing hair.

But, for some reason, after Murray toppled him in the Olympics final a mere month later, I began to see the man cast in a very different light. The look of disappointment as Murray belted out the national anthem and the crowd all sang along said more about Federer than his words possibly could.

There stood a man dejected. A man beaten. A man rejected.

It will take something pretty special for Federer to ever compete the Golden Slam and the look in his eyes told me and the rest of the world that he knew that. He knew he would never quite succeed in his quest for perfection and never quite accomplish the unimaginable.

I suddenly began to find myself feeling ever so slightly sorry for him. For the rich, successful, stylish, Swiss? Yes.

And these feelings seem to have been eternally simmering below the surface for the past eighteen months as more and more the Fed seems to be a soul lost at sea, lost in between life and death, and stuck playing the same game over and over.

As his defeats have come earlier and earlier in 'the big ones', I am beginning to find myself looking in angst whenever a star struck opponent secures the biggest win of his career. From Stakhovsky to Robredo, the ease at which the most average of men are beating the god that is Federer is both startling and deeply saddening.

Seemingly long gone are the days when he would breeze through to the semis without a hitch and only then would he occasionally be stopped by one of the other 'big four'; but even this would have been a shock in itself. No, now, players seem to relish the chance of facing the man and adding his name to their minute CVs.

"A world in which Sergiy Stakhovsky can beat Roger Federer is a world I simply cannot imagine."

It deeply saddens and tortures me that the greatest player of a sport I love so is no longer the invincible force he once was; in fact, I would venture to say that he may even be human. The forehand is weaker and more erratic and his backhand only sporadically turns up and this seems to sum it up; he just isn't the tour de force he was, and forever seemed to be.

A world in which Sergiy Stakhovsky can beat Roger Federer is a world I simply cannot imagine. Perhaps it is me trying to grasp onto the fading embers of my youth, but the plight of Federer saddens me to a great degree.

I only wish I could have appreciated him before it was too late.