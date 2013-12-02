Hopman Cup - Team Czech Republic
Will the sparks fly on the court?

Fresh off the back of clinching the Davis Cup, the Czech Republic will look to build on this by clawing the Hopman Cup back from the Spanish Champions. Winners in 2012, a strong team consisting of Radek Stepanek and Petra Kvitova ensure that the Czechs are not heading to Perth to merely make up the numbers.

While short a Tomas Berdych or two, being able to call on the ability of a man such as Radek Stepanek is no bad thing. The experienced 35 year old has consistently remained well within the top fifty in both the singles' and doubles' tours and as such, is one of the oldest men in the top fifty. The former world number 8, who is coached by 1998 Australian Open winner Petr Korda, packs plenty of punch and will look carry his heroics from last month's Davis Cup to the Southern Hemisphere. By beating Dusan Lajovic in strainght sets, he became the first man to successfully secure the title in the deciding rubber in consecutive years; talk of pressure!