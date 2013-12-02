Hopman Cup - Team Czech Republic

Fresh off the back of clinching the Davis Cup, the Czech Republic will look to build on this by clawing the Hopman Cup back from the Spanish Champions. Winners in 2012, a strong team consisting of Radek Stepanek and Petra Kvitova ensure that the Czechs are not heading to Perth to merely make up the numbers.

While short a Tomas Berdych or two, being able to call on the ability of a man such as Radek Stepanek is no bad thing. The experienced 35 year old has consistently remained well within the top fifty in both the singles' and doubles' tours and as such, is one of the oldest men in the top fifty. The former world number 8, who is coached by 1998 Australian Open winner Petr Korda, packs plenty of punch and will look carry his heroics from last month's Davis Cup to the Southern Hemisphere. By beating Dusan Lajovic in strainght sets, he became the first man to successfully secure the title in the deciding rubber in consecutive years; talk of pressure!

He will be joined in the women's half by world number 6, Petra Kvitova. The 2011 Wimbledon Champion may often fail to dazzle, with inconsistency and a inline of poor results badly affecting her mental state, but, when her forehand is swinning and her serve thundering, few can cope with the conspicuous Czech. The powerful lefty is often condemed for her poor mental state and - unfairly so - her fitness, but, it cannot be denied that she posses all the skills to add to her 2011 triumph; perhaps the Hopman Cup will be the time?

While not at full strength, one would be being very, very audacious to discount the czechs.